Jaguars Release Estimated Monday Injury Report Ahead of Thursday Night Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) have released their estimated Monday injury report ahead of the Week 3 Thursday night game against the Miami Dolphins (0-2).

Since neither team practiced today, all injuries listed are merely estimations.

Most notably on the list for Jacksonville is starting receiver DJ Chark, who was listed as "limited" and the reason being "chest." Chark had four receptions for 84 yards on Sunday in the 33-30 loss against the Titans.

Center Brandon Linder (knee) did not practice. The seventh-year offensive lineman exited Sunday's loss against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter with what was classified as a knee injury. He was questionable to return to the game and did in fact not return the rest of the contest. Seventh-year veteran Tyler Shatley took over in his place and finished the game.

Head coach Doug Marrone updated Linder's status on Monday, telling local reporters they had received "good news" on Sunday night and the starter would not be on injured reserve, but would instead be day-to-day.

This marks the beginning of the third straight week rookie tight end Tyler Davis has been on the injury report with a knee injury, although on Monday he had been upgraded to limited status.

Safety Brandon Watson was also listed on the report as out with an illness.

The Miami Dolphins Injury Report was much more extensive following their Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Running back Maa Breida (ankle), receiver Jakeem Grant (shoulder), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), linebacker Elandon Roberts (concussion), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand) were all listed as full.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), defensive end Shaq Lawson (hip), and receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) were all limited.

Cornerback Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) was listed as "did not participate".