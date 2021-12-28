Jaguars Request Permission to Interview Byron Leftwich

The Jacksonville Jaguars' search for their next head coach has officially kicked off, with the Jaguars turning to a familiar face as a candidate to lead the franchise.

According Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, the Jaguars have put in an official request to speak with Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Leftwich, who has been Tampa Bay's play-caller for the last three seasons, was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the team.

As part of a new rule set by the NFL, teams with head coaching vacancies are allowed to begin the interview process for a new head coach in the final two weeks of the season.

And as of two weeks ago, the Jaguars have a job opening after dismissing Urban Meyer after just 13 games.

This means that the Jaguars can begin that process today with two weeks to go in the regular season.

According to Ian Rapoport from NFL.com, there are a couple of people in mind for the gig, including former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.

Pederson was fired from the Eagles a year ago after five seasons with the team, in which he led the team to victory in Super Bowl LII.

Caldwell has also been to the Super Bowl, leading the Colts to the championship in 2009, but falling short to the New Orleans Saints. He spent three seasons with the Colts from 2009-11 and four seasons with the Lions from 2014-17. He last coached in the NFL in 2019 as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins.

Outside of the pair of former head coaches, another natural suggestion is Leftwich, who won Super Bowl LV as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator.

The Bucs currently have the second-best offense in the NFL, and it would be intriguing for Leftwich to put his offensive spin into Trevor Lawrence's game.

There will likely be other candidates in the mix, but for now, this is the initial list of potential head coaches that could be taking over the headset in Duval County in 2022.