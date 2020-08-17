SI.com
Jaguars' Rodney Gunter Reveals Heart Condition, Intention to 'Walk Away' From Football

KassidyHill

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Rodney Gunter will be stepping away from football, he announced in a statement through the club on Sunday evening.

Gunter outlines the decision as seeing his “dreams vanish” after learning over the past three weeks that he suffers from an enlarged aorta.

In a statement released through the club and shared on social media, Gunter said:

“These last three weeks have been a hard pill to swallow. Seeing my dreams vanish right in front of me has been extremely difficult.

After seeing several heart specialists I was told if I continue to play ball with my condition, I could possibly rupture or tear my aorta which is enlarged. This can cause sudden death or a severe stroke.

There is a 50/50 chance that surgery will fix my current health condition. But at the moment, I do not meet the criteria to undergo the operation. Those who qualify must have 5.5+ cm enlarged aorta, while mine measures 5.0 cm. At this time, I cannot play or have the surgery so I must wait. So at this moment, the best choice for me and my family is to walk away from this game.

I appreciate the Jaguars for giving me an opportunity, and I’m thankful for everyone who has believed in me along the way. Thank you!”

Gunter Statement
A statement, signed "Gunt" was released on Sunday night through the Jaguars. Photo courtesy Jaguars and Gunter

According to Baptist Health, an enlarged aorta is often found through routine medial checks. If the vessel becomes too large, it could rupture, which is extremely dangerous and can cause life-threatening bleeding.

Gunter was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2015 and spent five seasons with the Cards. He signed with the Jaguars in March of this offseason, 2020. He was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list since Aug. 8, before announcing his departure from the game today, Aug. 16.

During his five year career as defensive tackle, Gunter totaled 126 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Gunter is the third free agent addition and the fourth Jaguars defender overall to announce he would not be playing for the team this season, following defensive tackle Al Woods, defensive end Lerentee McCray and cornerback Rashaan Melvin, who all opted out. 

