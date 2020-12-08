While Jaguars Search for Answers, They Must Ask New Questions About Taven Bryan

The Jacksonville Jaguars are searching for answers and that means asking new questions as well...which leads the coaching staff to wonder, what can be done with defensive lineman Taven Bryan?

At 1-11 with four games left to play, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for answers wherever they can; but sometimes finding the right answers means asking different questions.

So along the defensive line, that question has likely shifted from, “what can Taven Bryan do differently to be more productive” to “is it time to move on from Bryan and focus on other guys?”

Back on October 8, in between the Jaguars' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and before a Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash reflected on developing the third year Bryan and rookie DaVon Hamilton to bring extra interior pressure.

“I think we’ve got to continue to work, making sure that they’re playing on the edge. You’ve seen D-Ham [DaVon Hamilton] get a couple pressures and pushes in the pocket that we’ve seen. We’ve got to get Taven [Bryan] to really transfer or transition his rush from play action, obviously, from the run to the pass on play action. We need to continue to work on that. But I think those guys are continuing to get better and as the season goes on, they should get better. And that’s what we’re looking forward to as we keep rolling.”

And as the season went, Hamilton did get better, even grading out with a 86.6 and 89.7 versus the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans (Week 9) according to Pro Football Focus.

Bryan, while not dropping off in production completely, hasn’t increased his impact—especially not at the level of a former first-round pick still in his rookie contract. Following the Chargers' loss, Bryan saw his snaps reduced to 23 the following game against the Texans.

The following week, Marrone spent time focusing on his young players.

“I think there’s a couple of these young guys, like I said, [Doug] Costin went in there and did a nice job. I really liked the way he played. Daniel [Ekuale] played about 19 snaps at nose. He did some good things. Talking about some of the younger guys, DaVon Hamilton, he’s going to be a good player. I think everyone sees that,” said Head Coach Doug Marrone after the game when examining the play of the entire defensive line, before offering one note on Bryan.

“Taven [Bryan]’s snaps were reduced. He came out early, did some good things and we have to keep him improving.”

And that was it. That was all that was said about Taven Bryan for nearly a month.

Until Monday, when Marrone gave his harshest criticism yet of his defensive lineman.

With Bryan’s snaps continuing to decrease—he’s averaged 30 snaps a game—playing time has gone to players that Marrone mentioned, like rookies Doug Costin, second-year tackle Daniel Ekuale and Hamilton (before injury) with assistance on the edge from Adam Gotsis.

“I think you look at our interior guys with [Doug] Costin and Daniel [Ekuale] and Adam [Gotsis] going in,” said Marrone on Monday.

“I like the rotation. Those guys are making plays and they continue to have it. Doug [Costin] had five tackles and a batted ball and a sack, so he’s been playing at a good level for us. Daniel [Ekuale] was disruptive. I thought he did a really good job holding the point. He had another good game I thought, and Adam Gotsis has been solid for us all year, he really has.

“Those inside guys are playing [well] and we’re trying to get Taven [Bryan] and keep coming along. I mean he’s not as productive right now as those other players in there for us.”

While not an outright disapproval, the comment stands in stark contrast to Marrone’s typically tempered evaluation of his players to the public. With the worst record in franchise history and inevitable sweeping changes coming after the season, positional changes are bound to come as well.

That means looking for answers in new places, while also asking new questions and demanding new development from every player.