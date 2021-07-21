Jaguars Set to Welcome Fans to Six Open Training Camp Practices

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to welcome back fans for six open practices during training camp, including a scrimmage.

Fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars will have their first opportunity to see the new team as the club is poised to welcome fans back for open camp dates this 2021 offseason.

The Jags announced Wednesday there will be six open practices for fans in some capacity to view. Four practices will be open to all fans, one will be just for season ticket holders and one will be a scrimmage in TIAA Bank Field that will be open to all fans.

All practices are free to fans, but they must submit registration to be selected since space is limited.

Fans will first be welcomed to the practice facility on July 29. The following day will be open just to season ticket members.

On Saturday, July 31, the Jaguars will welcome fans for a NFL wide celebration, known as "NFL Back Together Saturday." All 32 teams will be hosting camps open to the public on the date. In Jacksonville, fans will hear from Head Coach Urban Meyer and special guests, including Jags legends.

August 6 and 7 will also see fans back at the practice facility. Then on Saturday, August 8, fans are welcomed to TIAA Bank Field for a team scrimmage.

The full list of dates is below:

Thursday, July 29

Friday, July 30 – Season Ticket Members Only

Saturday, July 31 – NFL Back Together Saturday

Friday, August 6

Saturday, August 7

Sunday, August 8 – 2021

This will be the first time Jaguars fans can see quarterback Trevor Lawrence in teal. The No. 1 overall pick has spent the offseason getting to know his new teammates—even hosting receivers in Clemson, South Carolina for workouts and lake time.

Lawrence was limited during some OTAs as a precaution following his February shoulder surgery, and then again with a mild hamstring. But he was much more involved towards the end of minicamp, and Meyer said at the time he expects Lawrence to be ready by training camp. He also added training camp will be a great time to really increase Lawrence's workload and see where he's at development wise.

"His retention and carry over has been very good. Execution at times, like you would imagine, has been up and down, especially when they start changing the looks up on defense—which obviously is going to happen a ton. But we’re very pleased with where he is. The summer is going to be great and training camp is going to be great.

"You’re not allowed to be in those competitive [situations] where the defense is actually breaking on the ball hard, they’re laid off right now [during minicamp]. So, that will be something that will be instrumental in training camp when we start.”

Lawrence, along with the other nine rookies from the 2021 Draft class, began training camp yesterday, Tuesday. Veterans will join them next Tuesday, July 27. While this will technically be the first time the team has officially all gathered together in the offseason, the Jaguars were one of the few teams to boast near perfect attendance during OTA's and minicamp.

Training camp marks the kickoff to the regular season, with it rolling up to preseason games, which begin on August 1, at home against the Cleveland Browns.

The open training camp comes a year after the entire offseason program was shifted and fans were kept out due to the global pandemic, COVID-19. Vaccination rates growing while hospital admittance shrinks has led the NFL to feel comfortable opening training camp back up to fans.

However, there will still be some COVID-19 precautions in place. As mentioned, fans must register to attend practice and/or the scrimmage. Space will be limited and must be approved. Season ticket holders can register now, at this link. Fans can begin registering on Friday, July 23 at the same link.

Those fans who are unvaccinated are asked to wear face coverings while at practice. And unlike in years past, in an effort to mitigate spread, there will be no interactions between players and fans this year, including autographs.