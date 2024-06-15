Jaguars' Shad Khan: Trent Baalke, Trevor Lawrence 'Deserve Immense Credit' For Deal
After writing a big check for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it clear how happy he was that the two sides struck a deal so quickly into Lawrence's career.
“I am delighted that we’ve agreed to terms on a contract extension for Trevor Lawrence,” Khan said in a statement.
“Trevor and Trent Baalke both deserve immense credit for their determination over the offseason to reach a deal that will provide long-term benefits to our football team, the Jacksonville community and our fans everywhere.
“To get it done comfortably and amicably ahead of training camp, as with the long-term agreement we reached in April with Josh Allen, is a further statement that the Jacksonville Jaguars are committed to winning now and for many seasons to come.”
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick on Thursday evening, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.