Jaguars Shuffle Roster Ahead of Bout vs. Patriots, Activate 5 Players From COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a number of roster changes ahead of Sunday's tilt vs. the New England Patriots, including activating five more players back to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The following players were activated from the COVID-19 list on Saturday, allowing them to suit up vs. the Patriots:

DT Malcom Brown

DT DaVon Hamilton

TE Chris Manhertz

OL Andrew Norwell

DL Jihad Ward

In addition to these five players, the Jaguars also announced on Friday that the following players were also activated off the COVID-19 list and will play against New England as the 2-13 Jaguars attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak.

DE/OLB Josh Allen

TE Luke Farrell

LB Myles Jack

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

LB Damien Wilson

The Jaguars have been hit by a string of COVID-19-related absences in the last two weeks. Seven players missed last Sunday's contest against the New York Jets due to COVID-19 protocols, though all but starting right guard Ben Bartch has been activated to this point.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, did place one more player (defensive end/outside linebacker Dawuane Smoot) on the COVID-19 list on Saturday. bringing their total to 16, which includes their three practice players.

Among these 16 players are three starting offensive linemen: Bartch, center Brandon Linder, and left tackle Cam Robinson. Bartch's backup -- right guard Will Richardson -- was injured vs. the Jets last week and was placed on injured reserve this week, ending his season.

The Jaguars are expected to start rookie left tackle Walker Little in Robinson's place, giving the Jaguars an ever-changing offensive line in front of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I am really excited for Walker Little. You go back to the Bills game where he got [notified] 10 minutes before the game [that he was playing] and he was able to go in there and play really well for us," Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell said on Friday.

"I do not expect anything less. He has had the whole week to prepare and he knows now that he is going to be in there. He has practiced at this spot, so I’m really excited for him. I think he’ll do great.”

To give the Jaguars enough able-bodied players to take on the Patriots, the Jaguars have also elevated the following players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.