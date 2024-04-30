Jaguars Officially Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents
After drafting nine players in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have now signed 13 undrafted free agents to their 90-man roster.
The list of college free agents under contract with the Jaguars is as follows:
- Rutgers TE Shawn Bowman
- Indiana DE Andre Carter
- UTSA WR Joshua Cephus
- Albany WR Brevin Easton
- Villanova RB Jalen Jackson
- Oregon OG Steven Jones
- South Alabama LB Trey Kiser
- Akron RB Lorenzo Lingard
- App. State LB Andrew Parker Jr.
- Ohio State DB Josh Proctor
- Mount Union WR Wayne Ruby
- Memphis WR Joseph Scates
- Western Carolina WR David White Jr.
The Jaguars picked up several intriguing players in this group, including Ohio State safety Josh Proctor, who was graded by The Athletic's Dane Brugler as a fifth-rounder. Based on the concensus board, Proctor should have been drafted.
The Jaguars also added several interesting wide receivers whop will now have a chance to make the 53-man roster after the release of veteran receiver Zay Jones, including East-West Shrine Bowl attendees Joshua Cephus and David White Jr.
Shrine Bowl director of football operations and player personnel Eric Galkop had the following things to say about each receiver:
"Josh Cephus was one of the cleanest hands catcher in the draft. His college production is validated by the film as a guy that, even with coverage and attention on him, can finish. He put remarkable catches on film, did it again at the Shrine Bowl, and don’t be surprised if he develops into a receiver role during his rookie season in Jacksonville if he gets on the roster," Galko said.
"David White is a still developing receiver, but uber talented and has immediate special teams value as a gunner early in his NFL career. Similar to a guy Dareke Young, a former Day 3 pick for the Seahawks who added special teams value before earning a rotational role in their offense. White my be a rookie year special teams player and develop from there," Galko continued.