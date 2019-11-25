Jaguar
Jaguars Sign Carl Davis, Waive C.J. Board

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are continuing to shuffle the bottom of their roster as they look for ways to turn around their 4-7 season and snap a three-game losing streak. Today, the team announced it would be signing free agent defensive tackle Carl Davis and waiving wide receiver C.J. Board.

Davis, a fifth-year veteran, has traditionally played defensive end in 3-4 schemes. He was with the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-2017, with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and spent a few weeks with the Indianapolis Colts this season.

"Davis, 6-5, 320, has appeared in 34 career games in the NFL, including one with Indianapolis in 2019, five with Cleveland in 2018 and 28 for Baltimore from 2015-17, and has totaled 31 career tackles and three passes defended," the Jaguars said in a release.

Board was highly thought of by Jacksonville's coaching staff but rarely saw the field this season, catching only one pass for 23 yards, which came in Week 9's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in London.

"Davis, 27, was originally selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft after a four-year career at Iowa, where he totaled 94 tackles, including 15.0 tackles for loss," the Jaguars said. "Davis will wear No. 79 for the Jaguars."

Davis is the second defensive tackle the team has signed off of the street since Week 7, when Jacksonville signed Akeem Spence following Marcell Dareus going on injured reserve with a core muscle injury. 

Jacksonville now has five wide receivers on its active roster with DJ Chark, Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, and rookie Michael Walker. Walker has been the Jaguars' primary kick returner the last two weeks, which likely gave him the edge over Board.

