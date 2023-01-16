Jaguars Sign CFL QB Nathan Rourke To Reserve/Future Contract

The CFL star is now a piece of the Jaguars' roster moving into the 2023 offseason.

The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their quarterback room for the 2023 offseason on Monday.

The Jaguars announced Monday that Canadian Football League quarterback Nathan Rourke signed to the roster on a Reserve/Future contract, landing Rourke for their offseason program in the following months and giving him a spot on the roster entering 2023.

Rourke was drafted by the CFL’s BC Lions in 2020 and played with the Lions from 2021-22. He appeared in 22 games (11 starts) from 2021-22 and completed 300-of-395 passes for 4,035 yards and 28 TDs. Rourke completed 78.7 of his passes in 2022, setting a new CFL record and earned the CFL’s award for Most Outstanding Canadian.

Rourke played at Ohio University from 2017-19 and threw for 7,457 yards and 60 TDs in three seasons, leading the Bobcats to three consecutive bowl victories.

Rourke will join Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard and undrafted rookie quarterback E.J. Perry in Jacksonville's quarterback room. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, a former NFL quarterback in his own right, has frequently pointed out the importance of developing the depth of the entire quarterback room as opposed to simply developing Lawrence.

"Again, the quarterback position, I’ve always sort of adopted the philosophy of if you can find a guy that can come in, whether he’s your third or your fourth guy, and add the competition, add the value, I keep bringing that up, but that’s what we do," Pederson said this past offseason.

The Jaguars will continue to look for ways to add to the roster for 2023 as the team prepares for this weekend's AFC Divisional Round cash vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.