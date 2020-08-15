Jaguars Sign Ex-San Francisco 49ers Fullback Bruce Miller

The Jacksonville Jaguars made an addition to the offense on Saturday, with the team announcing they have signed veteran fullback Bruce Miller.

Miller, 33, spent five years with the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2011 draft out of the University of Central Florida. Miller was a part of the first draft classes built by former 49ers' general manager Trent Baalke, who now works in Jacksonville's front office as director of player personnel .

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars waived undrafted rookie free agent fullback Connor Slomka.

["Miller] appeared in 77 games (47 starts) with San Francisco from 2011-15 and caught 76 passes for 734 yards and three TDs, adding 28 carries for 62 yards and one TD. In 2013, he recorded a career-high 25 receptions for 243 yards for the 49ers. Miller converted from defensive end to fullback during his tenure with the 49ers," the Jaguars said in a statement.

Miller was one of the NFL's better fullbacks during his tenure with the 49ers, but an alleged off-field incident in September 2016 derailed his career up to this point.

Before the 2016 season began, Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault in San Francisco. Miller, who was charged with seven crimes (including elder abuse since he was suspected of attacking a 70-year-old man). was released by the 49ers shortly thereafter. Miller would plead not guilty to the charges.

Head coach Doug Marrone spoke about the importance of a fullback in some offensive schemes earlier this week. Marrone was complimentary of Slomka's skill set when speaking about the position, but it is clear the Jaguars see Miller as the superior fit in Jay Gruden's offense.

“Now, if it’s that type of player, you’ve got to ask yourself, what are we getting out of that player from the standpoint of the passing game? What are we getting out of that player from a standpoint of special teams? Connor has that ability, he’s tough, he can run well, he does have some ball skills,” Marrone said.

“The other thing you look at is okay, you understand that goal line, short yardage, or maybe some situations you’re going to have to bring someone over and those snaps during the year, when you look at it from a percentage standpoint, are low. “

The Jaguars have not utilized a true fullback in their offense since Tommy Bohanon started for the team from 2017-2018. Slomka was the only designated fullback on the roster, so it can be presumed that Miller has the inside track to the position for the regular season.