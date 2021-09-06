Jaguars Sign Duke Johnson To Practice Squad, Work Out Reuben Foster

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in Duke Johnson and Reuben Foster on Tuesday. The club signed Johnson to the practice squad and worked out Foster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made more roster moves on Monday, signing running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad and releasing running back Nathan Cottrell. The club also worked out linebacker Reuben Foster. Johnson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus announced the running back's signing on Monday afternoon. The Jaguars confirmed the signing and Cottrell's release Monday evening.

Johnson was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Ahead of the 2019 season, Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans. He spent two years with the AFC South rival. In his six seasons in the league, Johnson has started 17 games, including five last season. He's accumulated 1,931 yards on 459 carries (4.2 average) and eight touchdowns on the ground during that time.

Johnson has been more effective through the air though as a pass-catching back. Over the past six seasons, Johnson has brought in 307 passes for 2,829 yards (average of 9.2 yards per reception) and 12 touchdowns.

Head Coach Urban Meyer expressed concern with the running back depth on Monday to local reporters, saying he was, "not confident," with only having three running backs on the active roster.

"We are still eyes open, that is tough."

Asked if there was a chance the club could sign another running back this week, he said, "There is a chance. We are still working through some things.”

The Jaguars have James Robinson, Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale on the active roster. On the practice squad, the club has Devine Ozigbo. Jacksonville had to place first round pick Travis Etienne on the Injured Reserve list this offseason after he suffered a foot injury. In conjunction with the Johnson signing, the club announced they released second year running back Nathan Cottrell.

Clubs can carry 16 players on the practice squad this year. The league increased the practice squad from 12 to 16 players last season to account for teams being short players due to COVID-19.

With Johnson's signing and Cottrell's release, the Jags are currently at 15 players on the practice squad. Foster could still be signed in the future with additional roster moves. The linebacker was a first round draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft pick. He was waived by the San Francisco 49ers following a series of legal issues and picked up by the Washington Football Team. After suffering a torn ACL and LCL in May 2019, he was placed on Injured Reserve and has not played since.