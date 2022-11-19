Jaguars Stadium Concessions Cited For Dozens of Violations, Including Dead Rodents

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't play a game at TIAA Bank Field this weekend as they enjoy their bye week -- which is probably good news for fans who saw the latest health report from TIAA Bank Fields' concession stands.

During a game between the Jaguars and the Raiders on Nov. 6, which the Jaguars won 27-20, health inspectors found 129 violations at a total of 29 concession stands inside the Jacksonville stadium, according to Action News Jacksonville. Among the infractions were two dead rodents, 159 rodent droppings and seven concession stands that were operating with an expired license.

Delaware North, the company that runs the concessions at Jaguars home games, released a statement on Friday evening in regards to the rampant violations.

“Delaware North follows the highest standards in foodservice and has strict policies to ensure compliance with all applicable food safety standards and regulations,” the statement read. “A team of health inspectors spent the day on Nov. 6 inspecting the foodservice locations during a live event with more than 62,000 fans. Our managers worked closely with the health inspectors during the visit, and most of the violations identified were rectified immediately or within 24 hours.

"Furthermore, we are working to resolve the clerical error that led to a lapse in licenses for two of our concession stands. The other locations listed in the report as having licenses lapsed were not in operation at the time of the inspection.”

TIAA Bank Field has frequently come under fire for its game-day experience in recent years, aside from the Jaguars' losing on-field product. The stadium's food has been a hot-button topic among many game attendees, and this doesn't appear to be likely to change after the recent revelations.

ASM Global, which manages TIAA Bank Field and other city-owned facilities, said the following to Action News Jax.

“ASM has been made aware of the latest health inspection reports involving the stadium. We are working aggressively with the contracted food service provider, Delaware North, and our pest control provider Terminix to correct all violations immediately," ASM Global said.

"The health and safety of patrons at all our venues remains the top priority. Any lack of commitment to those standards is unacceptable."