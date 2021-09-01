Jaguars Tie NFL Lead in Players Claimed by Other Teams

Three former Jaguars were claimed on waivers on Wednesday, tying for the lead among all 32 NFL teams.

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars having a young roster that isn't exactly known for its depth, the team will leave Wednesday tied in the lead in one important category: Number of former players claimed on waivers.

Three former Jaguars were claimed on waivers on Wednesday, with former wide receiver Collin Johnson being claimed by the New York Giants, former linebacker Quincy Williams being claimed by the New York Jets and former tight end Ben Ellefson being claimed by the Minnesota Vikings.

27 players in total were claimed on waivers on Wednesday, with the Jaguars themselves claiming former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson. Among those 27 players, only the Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers could take credit for three apiece.

It is normally a strong sign for the depth of a team's roster when several of their former players are claimed on waivers. For example, no Jaguars were claimed after cut-down day last year, a clear example of the Jaguars not shedding much talent when they reduced their roster to 53.

This changed this year, though some context is needed. Williams is a former top-100 pick out of Murray State who struggled with the transition to linebacker, but the 2019 third-round pick will now land in a system that fits him perfectly. Following the 2019 draft, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers had interest in Williams. The Jets run the same scheme today under Robert Saleh that the 49ers ran in 2019.

As for Johnson, he was always likely to get claimed. He was waived in large part because the Jaguars needed to add more speed to the offense and had the chance to do so with Johnson and the first priority on waivers, resulting in Johnson landing on waivers himself.

“That was a hard one as well because he’s an awesome guy. Once again, that picture’s still not finalized," Urban Meyer said on Wednesday after waiving Johnson, who was a fifth-round selection under the previous regime in 2020.

As for Ellefson, the Minnesota Vikings are facing injuries at the position. They will now take advantage of the Jaguars deciding to leave Tuesday with just three tight ends on their roster, a sign of the team's lack of talent and depth at the position.

"That was tough because Tyler Davis really came on near the end. We’re going to try to keep him, as well as [Ben] Ellefson. He really did a nice job," Meyer said.

"We still don’t have that. [James] O'Shaughnessy’s our best receiver right now. Luke [Farrell]’s coming on. I like that position. I love who they are, but we still need to get one more at some point.”