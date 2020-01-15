Jaguars Tied for Fourth-Lowest Opening Odds to Win Super Bowl LV Next Year

Some opening betting odds for next season's Super Bowl winner have been released, and it appears oddsmakers are not high on the Jacksonville Jaguars chances to win their first Lombardi Trophy.

According to BetOnline, the Jaguars have 50/1 odds to win Super Bowl LV in 2021, tied for the fourth-lowest. Jacksonville is tied with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Raiders, and the Tennessee Titans.

The only teams with lower odds than the Jaguars are the Carolina Panthers (66/1), New York Jets (66/1), New York Giants (66/1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (66/1), Arizona Cardinals (80/1), Cincinnati Bengals (100/1), Detroit Lions (100/1), Miami Dolphins (100/1), and Washington Redskins.

Aside from the Titans, Jacksonville's other AFC South counterparts fared slightly in the early odds. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are tied for the eighth-highest odds with each having 33/1 odds.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds (7/1) of any team to win next year's Super Bowl, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (8/1), and San Francisco 49ers (8/1),

Oddsmakers are lower on Jacksonville than they were this time last year, which was before the Jaguars released Blake Bortles and signed Nick Foles. On Jan. 17 last year, the Jaguars had 40/1 odds to win the Super Bowl, which was better odds than the Titans (50/1).

Considering the Jaguars went 6-10 in 2019, finished in last place in the AFC South, lost their best player in cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and may lose another one of their top players due to Yannick Ngakoue's potential departure in free agency, it isn't surprising the Jaguars have low odds to win next year's Super Bowl.

Only the most optimistic of wishful thinkers would say they even have a shot, but the same was said before the 2017 season. What is surprising is to see Jacksonville with the same odds as the Titans despite the Titans finishing 9-7 for second place in the AFC South with a playoff berth. Tennessee has since won two road playoff games and is one win away from playing in this year's Super Bowl.

Do you agree with the Jaguars' low odds? Let us know in the comments below!