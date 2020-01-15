JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Tied for Fourth-Lowest Opening Odds to Win Super Bowl LV Next Year

John Shipley

Some opening betting odds for next season's Super Bowl winner have been released, and it appears oddsmakers are not high on the Jacksonville Jaguars chances to win their first Lombardi Trophy. 

According to BetOnline, the Jaguars have 50/1 odds to win Super Bowl LV in 2021, tied for the fourth-lowest. Jacksonville is tied with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Raiders, and the Tennessee Titans. 

The only teams with lower odds than the Jaguars are the Carolina Panthers (66/1), New York Jets (66/1), New York Giants (66/1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (66/1), Arizona Cardinals (80/1), Cincinnati Bengals (100/1), Detroit Lions (100/1), Miami Dolphins (100/1), and Washington Redskins. 

Aside from the Titans, Jacksonville's other AFC South counterparts fared slightly in the early odds. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are tied for the eighth-highest odds with each having 33/1 odds. 

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds (7/1) of any team to win next year's Super Bowl, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (8/1), and San Francisco 49ers (8/1),

Oddsmakers are lower on Jacksonville than they were this time last year, which was before the Jaguars released Blake Bortles and signed Nick Foles. On Jan. 17 last year, the Jaguars had 40/1 odds to win the Super Bowl, which was better odds than the Titans (50/1).

Considering the Jaguars went 6-10 in 2019, finished in last place in the AFC South, lost their best player in cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and may lose another one of their top players due to Yannick Ngakoue's potential departure in free agency, it isn't surprising the Jaguars have low odds to win next year's Super Bowl. 

Only the most optimistic of wishful thinkers would say they even have a shot, but the same was said before the 2017 season. What is surprising is to see Jacksonville with the same odds as the Titans despite the Titans finishing 9-7 for second place in the AFC South with a playoff berth. Tennessee has since won two road playoff games and is one win away from playing in this year's Super Bowl.

Do you agree with the Jaguars' low odds? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Potential Options to Replace John DeFilippo As Jaguars’ OC in 2020

Who could be calling plays for Jacksonville in 2020? They have a number of options to choose from.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 7: What Do the Jaguars Recent Moves Say About the Future?

The latest JaguarMaven Podcast dissects the recent moves the Jacksonville Jaguars have made and how it can impact the franchise moving forward.

John Shipley

Grading the Jaguars’ 2019 NFL Draft Class After Year 1

How successfully were the Jaguars' rookies in 2019? We review the classand what it means moving forward.

John Shipley

Three Different Jaguars Earn PFWA Honors for 2019 Performances

Calais Campbell, Josh Allen, and Jawaan Taylor all earned Professional Football Writers of America honors after finding success on the field in 2019.

John Shipley

Why Isaiah Simmons’ Performance in the National Championship Should Have Caught the Eye of the Jaguars

Isaiah Simmons proved Monday night why he won't have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night, and why the Jaguars should seriously consider him if given the chance.

John Shipley

PFF: Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue the 18th Best Free Agent in 2020 Class

Pro Football Focus has Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick ngakoue listed as a top 20 free agent for 2020.

John Shipley

5 Areas the Jaguars Need to Improve in Under a New Offensive Coordinator

Where will the Jaguars' offense need to take a step forward with John DeFilippo no longer the coordinator?

John Shipley

Which Directions Could the Jaguars Take With Nick Foles in 2020?

How can the Jaguars address the Nick Foles situation in 2020?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

What Does John DeFilippo’s Departure Mean for Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles?

What kind of domino effect will John DeFilippo's absence have on Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew?

John Shipley

Jaguars and OC John DeFilippo Mutually Part Ways As Doug Marrone’s Staff Begins to Change

Doug Marrone will be looking for his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons after John DeFilippo and the team mutally parted ways.

John Shipley