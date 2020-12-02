Jaguars to Start Mike Glennon Over Gardner Minshew in Week 13

Another week, another starting quarterback update from the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the second week in a row, head coach Doug Marrone has announced his starting quarterback on Wednesday -- and for the second week in a row, it is Mike Glennon.

"I talked to Jay [Gruden] and I spoke with Ben [McAdoo[ and obviously we met offensively remotely on moving forward, who gives us the best chance to win, right now, today. So we are going to go with Mike Glennon," Marrone said during a press conference Wednesday.

"Mike will go into this next game. We just feel like he gives us the best opportunity. Thought he did some really good things last week, and hopefully we can build on them and move forward."

Glennon started in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns in place of rookie Jake Luton and second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings will be his second start with the Jaguars and just his second start since Week 4, 2017.

Luton was benched after throwing four interceptions in Week 11, while Minshew was kept on the sidelines due to the right thumb injury that has kept him on the weekly inactive list since Week 9.

Glennon completed 25-of-35 passes (57.1%) for 235 yards (6.7 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns in the 27-25 loss to the Browns. Other than two poorly executed passes on two-point conversions, Glennon played a mistake-free game and kept the Jaguars in it. Glennon had the 10th-best completion percentage over expectation in Week 12, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

“Yeah, I think it felt good to be out there again, good to be competing on the biggest stage in the NFL. Overall, I felt good, I didn’t feel rusty," Glennon said on Sunday. "Like I said, I felt like I was seeing it well, throwing it well, getting the ball out on time, felt in control and in command. I’m sure I’ll watch some tape and there’ll be some balls I wish I had back. Overall, I felt good.”

Marrone said last week that he didn't want to play Minshew without seeing him throw for an entire week of practice, while also noting in the past that he wanted Minshew to get back to full health.

It appears now, though, that Minshew is healthy enough to play -- Marrone and his staff are simply choosing Glennon over him. Minshew was limited in practice last week and was inactive in Week 12 as Luton backed up Glennon.

"According to the trainer, he told me he is full," Marrone said Wednesday.

What is it about Glennon that Marrone, Gruden, and McAdoo think gives them the best chance to win with him under center? A big part of it is likely the fact that he didn't turn the ball over in his debut.

Minshew turned it over eight times in seven starts, going only two games without a turnover. Meanwhile, Luton threw six interceptions in three starts, getting picked off in all three of his starts.

"He has been there. He has experience. He has shown that he can protect the football, he has shown that he can make throws, take shots, have some accuracy" Marrone said about Glennon. "I thought he played well. I think that he has been practicing well and he went in there and played well. And like I told him, I said hey, we expect you to play better this week."

Who will back Glennon up this week? Luton was the surprise choice last week, but it remains to be seen who will be placed in that role in Minnesota. Minshew would make the most sense since he is more experienced than Luton, but perhaps he will be inactive for a fifth straight week instead.

"I think we are working through that. There are so many different things that we are working through," Marrone said.

"When we get out on the field, we will see how it goes during the week."