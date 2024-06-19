Jaguars' Tony Khan on Trevor Lawrence's Contract: 'It's Great News'
With the Trevor Lawrence deal wrapped up last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars have officially labeled Lawrence as their guy of the future.
Lawrence had received support for an extension throughout the offseason from head coach Doug Pederson, general manager Trent Baalke and even Jaguars Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan, the son of owner Shad Khan.
Speaking on The Locked On NFL Draft Podcast, Khan noted why he thought the Lawrence deal was so impactful for the Jaguars moving forward now that it is officially in the books.
“It’s very important for us and it’s great news for the Jags fans and everybody in the Jaguars’ organization," Khan said. "We got Trevor Lawrence locked into a great contract to have a top quarterback, a top young quarterback, and somebody that is really a face of the Jaguars and we all love working with."
“I think Trevor’s tremendous and just an absolute pleasure to work with, day in and day out. Everybody really respects him. He’s a great leader, he’s a great person, a great leader on and off the field. We’re very blessed to have Trevor in Jacksonville now for a long time to come, too.”
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick on Thursday evening, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Before Lawrence, the largest quarterback contract the Khan family oversaw the Jaguars hand out was to Nick Foles in 2019. The Foles era never got off the runway due to a Week 1 injury and the rise of Minshew Mania, which quickly led to Foles being traded in the following offseason.
Lawrence offers the Jaguars and the Khans the best quarterback talent the franchise has had since Mark Brunell, who played well before the Khan era. Before Lawrence, the Khans had seen the franchise start Blaine Gabbert, Chad Henne, Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler, Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew, Jake Luton and Mike Glennon.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.