Jaguars Training Camp Notebook, Day 16: Jags Test Out New Schedule and Dorsett Shines Again

The Jacksonville Jaguars switched things up for Thursday's practice, moving to the afternoon and everyone moving slower as a result. Which new guys continued to stand out? Which familiar faces impressed? And did anything change in the "quarterback competition?"

“I feel like I’m in a kitchen on Thanksgiving it’s so hot.”

Defensive end Jihad Ward summed up the mood of the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday practice. The coaching staff moved practice to the afternoon the first time this preseason, testing out an in-season schedule. On a humid afternoon, the Florida heat had Ward imagining out loud an entire Thanksgiving day menu. But it’s not November just yet. The Jaguars still have a long way to go to get to that all important stretch. For now, they’re in the home stretch of another important stretch; the regular season staring them down and a team with a ways to go.

So what did the team show on Thursday to indicate how prepared they are for kickoff? Who stood out? Who took a step back? All that and more in our Day 16 notebook.

A New Schedule Makes For Slow Day

Beneath the blanket of humidity on Thursday afternoon, the Jaguars had perhaps their slowest practice of training camp. The music still played and the announcer still worked to keep guys motivated over the speakers; but the afternoon heat had guys dragging. It was a stark contrast to the practice mood Head Coach Urban Meyer had implemented and created since arriving.

The later practice was a way to try out an in-season schedule, as well as see in which type of schedule players best performed. It will be interesting to see if Meyer opts for a late practice again, pushing players through the pain, or adjust to have a better performing day.

Defensive Front Seven Shaping Up

As roster cuts are made and practices become more focused, the defensive front seven is shaping up more and more. Based on the number of reps he received and where, the staff really seems to like defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. Another tackle getting back into the groove is Taven Bryan, who was a full participant again on Thursday. He has a way to go to work back into the starting lineup. But then again, that same could be said for Bryan last season based just on his performance.

One lineman brought in to provide more depth was Malcom Brown. The former New Orleans Saint will face his old team on Monday night’s preseason game. Defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi is pushing for perfection from Brown, as he’ll be relied upon heavily this season. Twice Lupoi made Brown go back and repeat a rep to focus on one particular move.

Josh Allen is moving more and more like the Allen of old, fluid and fast with a deadly uppercut, a move he worked on several times Thursday, drawing praise from Lupoi each time.

Phillip Dorsett? Phillip Dorsett.

The wide receiver returned to practice on Monday, caught two touchdowns, had the best play on Tuesday…and then did it again Thursday. Early on in team run (which admittedly favors the offense), Gardner Minshew II dropped back, knowing he wanted to go deep. All that he needed was for his receiver to get there.

Dorsett pulled a slick move off the line to get inside the defensive back at the jump. The corner began to catch up to Dorsett in the middle of the route, so he flipped his hips, throwing the DB off the route. Moving outside, he put himself on the spot for Minshew to drop in a touchdown over the shoulder.

It was a day lacking in big plays, but Phillip Dorsett had the best one yet again, making his case for a spot on this roster.

Quarterback Rotation Remains Set, As Does Non-Existent Competition

Before practice, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell told reporters that they would continue with the quarterback rotation at practice. He also mentioned that the starting quarterback for the second preseason game versus the Saints had not yet been determined, although it would likely be Trevor Lawrence.

The OC kept to his word later that afternoon, giving Gardner Minshew II all of the first team reps on the day. Given the lighter, shorter day, those reps were limited in number, but belonged to Minshew nonetheless. He performed admirably, with the touchdown to Dorsett and completed every pass he attempted that we saw.

CJ Beathard, who is looking more and more likely to be the third quarterback on the roster, had a so/so day, with a less than 50% completion rate. He did however execute a snazzy fake that drew the defense. Jake Luton received few reps yet again, and had one of the worst plays of the day with the ones he did have. Rolling outside, he locked his eyes in the middle of the field, telling defenders where he was going. So it was no surprise when threw a pass directly to corner Brandon Rusnak, who ran back what would’ve been a pick-six in a real game.

Lawrence yet again though had the best day of all the passers. He threw two touchdowns, but what was arguably more impressive was what he did in the short game. With his second snap of the day in the team run, Lawrence dropped back, had nothing initially and then climbed the pocket to give receivers time to break free. He then moved the pocket left, shuffling back again to avoid coming pressure. By that time, he had rookie tight end Luke Farrell open in the flat, taking the dump off for a profit. It might be too much time taken in a game—something Lawrence has said he needs to improve upon—but his pocket awareness was top notch. He never bailed or scattered. He hung in as long as he could, repeatedly moving it with ease.

Later in the day, Lawrence rolled out and found Farrell again, this time on a designed play to get Lawrence loose for an option. Several times on the day, Lawrence was asked to come free into the open field or even take off in the middle of the field. Each time was done ease. It’s an aspect of his game that gets lost in the discussion about his pocket passing ability. He may not be a duel threat, but Lawrence is showing time and again he can move. What makes it effective is that he never panics. Each time he leaves the pocket, there is intent and a plan, even if he’s making it up as he goes.

Let’s Talk About the Edges

The new rule about low blocks on the edge favors the defense. Yet it’s the area the Jags defenders seem to have more trouble as of now. Up the middle, the line has bucked up tremendously in run defense. They held the Cleveland Browns to 41 rushing yards on Saturday night and showed the progress yet again on Thursday, stuffing Travis Etienne, Carlos Hyde and James Robinson all at separate times on the line (although we should note Robinson picked his way through another time, as he is apt to do).

But on the edge, Etienne and Hyde found space, gashing through to the second level. In other words, the offense is finding success outside, while the defense continues to struggle. Other teams will take notice of that if it continues outside of practice.