Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Leaves Week 9 With Top Passing Score

No quarterback played better this weekend than Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

To say the Jacksonville Jaguars needed Trevor Lawrence to have a big game in Week 9 would be an understatement. 

But just seven days after one of the worst games of his career, the former No. 1 overall pick turned in arguably his best. As a result, it is little surprise to see Lawrence tabbed by NFL's Next Generation Stats as the quarterback with the top passing score of the week, ahead of Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts.

Lawrence finished the game with 25-of-31 passing (80.6%) for 235 yards and one touchdown, giving him a passer rating of 109. Lawrence also rushed for 53 yards, a career-high, and his lone turnover-worthy play was a failed pitch that was a group effort in terms of ball-security failure. 

“I think it’s something that we all needed, as a team. We all know who Trevor is. He’s super focused, doesn’t let anything, pretty much, rattle him," Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones said on Monday. 

"It’s not surprising, but at the same time, it’s definitely needed for him to get things going and to have a two-minute drive in there and get the points. Come up with some big plays, big runs that he did to get some points on the board. It was amazing to see and obviously great for him”

A week after Lawrence turned the ball over twice in a close loss to the Denver Broncos, he stepped up his game and came through in a 27-20 win that saw the Jaguars climb out of a 17-0 hole. And to head coach Doug Pederson, the performance out of Lawrence showed a bit of fire after his disappointment vs. the Broncos.

“Yeah, I think he wanted to prove himself that he’s capable of bouncing back and having that type of game," Pederson said. 

"I think his mindset was right all week, he handled it extremely well. He did a nice job of leading our team.”

