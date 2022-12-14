Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week After Dominating Titans

The Jaguars' quarterback is the first Jaguars player to win the award twice in one season.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has received mountains of praise from national media this week, and it continued on Wednesday as Lawrence was named the AFC Offensive Player for Week 14.

Lawrence had a career game vs. the Tennessee Titans in a 36-22 win, lifting the Jaguars over the Titans in Nashville for the first time since 2013.

Lawrence completed 30 of 42 pass attempts (71.4 percent) for a career-high 368 yards and four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) with no interceptions for a 121.9 passer rating in Jacksonville’s 36-22 victory over Tennessee. His 368 passing yards and 121.9 rating both led the AFC in Week 14.

"It’s not necessarily something you think about but obviously every week you want to, as a quarterback, play as good as you can because when the quarterback plays it gives you a chance to win every week," Lawrence said on Sunday. "That’s just the nature of what we do with this business, so I understand that. Really just making the plays that are there and we did so today. Some guys came through and made some great catches, Evan (Engram), Zay (Jones) and (inaudible) all over the field. It’s just cool seeing our offense take off like that especially after somewhat of a rough start."

Lawrence, who was 23 years and 66 days old on Sunday, became the youngest player in NFL history with at least 350 passing yards, three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in a game.

This is the second-career Offensive Player of the Week award for Lawrence, also earning the honor in Week 3 of this season. He joins Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes as players to win multiple Offensive Player of the Week awards in 2022 and is the first Jacksonville player ever to win two in one season.

"He's playing at a high level. You just watch him--anyone who really knows football can see the tape, the kid is playing well," Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said on Sunday.