Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: New Deal 'Doesn't Really Change What I Expect Of Myself"
While a new deal for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is bound to increase expectations and pressure from outside the building, it doesn't appear the former No. 1 pick is feeling the heat.
"I think it is what you make it. Playing quarterback in this league is pressure anyways," Lawrence said. "So, I guess on the outside there's going to be a bigger expectation with the long-term deal and being the franchise quarterback, having the contract to say that it might change how other people look at it. For me I think I've kind of carried that responsibility anyways, being a starting quarterback in this league is a big responsibility."
For Lawrence, the biggest lesson he has likely learned in his first three years under center for the Jaguars revolves around his importance to the franchise. So while a new deal may come with new expectations for some, it is business as usual for him.
"The team goes as you go and I know that and that's a big responsibility. So, I'm not going to add any pressure to myself, just based on getting this contract. It doesn't really change what I expect of myself and what the team expects of me," Lawrence said.
"Whether this got done or not, Mr. Khan (Shad Khan), Trent (Baalke), Doug, (Pederson), everyone, all the coaches expect me to play well and to bring a championship here eventually. I know that's the end goal and that's what I'm here for. So, now that this is done, it doesn't really change that, but like I said, maybe from the outside it does, a little bit, but not for me."
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick on Thursday evening, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.