Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Ranked No. 18 in Madden NFL 25
While the Jacksonville Jaguars have several players in the top 10 of their respected position groups in the new Madden NFL 25 release, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not among them.
Lawrence is given a 77 overall and is tied with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as the No. 18 quarterback in the game, behind quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love, Geno Smith, and Kirk Cousins.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick in June, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed. Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love as the highest-paid players on an annual basis in the NFL.