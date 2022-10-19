Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Earns Highest Coverage Grade in NFL in Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars just may have a star cornerback on their hands.

Despite a tough loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 where the Colts attempted nearly 60 passes and seemingly picked on the linebackers and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, the Jaguars had one defender who locked down his opponent's snap-in and snap-out: Tyson Campbell.

Campbell, who was targeted six times and allowed three catches for eight yards along with three pass breakups and a forced fumble, earned the highest coverage grade of all defenders in Week 6, according to Pro Football Focus.

And not only was Campbell's coverage grade the best among defenders, but his overall grade was fifth among all defenders and first among all defensive backs.

Campbell, who is PFF's No. 7 graded corner in 2022, is third on the team in pass deflections (six) and tied for second in interceptions (one). With a forced fumble and tackle for loss also on his stat sheet, he is already nearly matching or exceeding every statistic he reached as a rookie when he recorded 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, two tackles for loss and zero forced fumbles.

Drafted No. 33 overall by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, Campbell was selected to be a cornerstone of the defense. After taking his lumps early on as a rookie and even experimenting as a slot cornerback, he was eventually moved to where he belongs on the outside. Since then, the Georgia Bulldogs product has flourished.

“We have the confidence because we’ve seen him in practice and we understand that he’s a good player," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said about Campbell earlier this month.

"That position, a lot of positions in the back end, you hear it all the time, you’ve got to have a short memory, and he did a good job of coming back and playing the next play, and that’s what you have to do. They’re going to make plays at times, and you just have to brush it off and come back and go back to battle.”