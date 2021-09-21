Jaguars vs. Broncos: Week 2 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 23-13 home loss to the Denver Broncos, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (56 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: (56, 100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: (56, 100%)

C Brandon Linder: (56, 100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: (56, 100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: (56, 100%)

WR Marvin Jones: (49, 88%)

WR Laviska Shenault: (45, 80%)

WR DJ Chark: (45, 80%)

RB James Robinson: (41, 73%)

TE Luke Farrell: (36, 64%)

RG A.J. Cann: (36, 64%)

TE Chris Manhertz: (27, 48%)

RG Ben Bartch: (20, 36%)

RB Carlos Hyde: (14, 25%)

WR Laquon Treadwell: (9, 16%)

WR Tyron Johnson: (7, 12%)

WR Jamal Agnew: (4, 7%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: (3, 5%)

The Jaguars had their entire offensive game plan likely thrown through a loop when veteran tight end James O'Shaughnessy left the game with an ankle injury after only three plays. As a result, the Jaguars saw rookie tight end Luke Farrell play 64% of the snaps after playing just 5% the week before. Farrell struggled with the added reps, which likely means the Jaguars are set to give those snaps to veteran tight end Jacob Hollister while O'Shaughnessy recovers.

The idea that James Robinson is Jacksonville's No. 2 running back behind Carlos Hyde was a common one after Week 1, but it simply isn't true. After playing 22 more snaps than Hyde in Week 1, Robinson dominated the backfield snaps in an even more commanding fashion against Denver, playing 27 more snaps than Hyde and out-touching him 14 to 2.

Jacksonville's usage of Tyron Johnson has been strange through two weeks. Laquon Treadwell has been in the building longer, but he spent the last two weeks on the practice squad while Johnson was on the active roster. Despite this, Treadwell played two more snaps than Johnson and saw the same amount of targets. Through two games, Johnson has played 16 snaps.

The first man up when A.J. Cann went down with a hamstring injury was Ben Bartch, not Tyler Shatley. Bartch played the bulk of the second-half after Cann exited the game, effectively confirming he is the top backup at both guard spots.

Defense (69 snaps)

S Rayshawn Jenkins: (69, 100%)

LB Myles Jack: (69, 100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: (68, 99%)

CB Tyson Campbell: (55, 80%)

S Andrew Wingard: (51, 74%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: (49, 71%)

DL Malcom Brown: (41, 59%)

LB Damien Wilson: (38, 55%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: (36, 52%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: (35, 51%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: (34, 49%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: (32, 46%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: (31, 45%)

CB CJ Henderson: (30, 43%)

DL Adam Gotsis: (28, 41%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: (22, 32%)

LB Shaquill Quarterman: (20, 29%)

S Andre Cisco: (18, 26%)

DL Taven Bryan: (18, 26%)

S Rudy Ford: (15, 22%)

Tyson Campbell played a significantly higher number of snaps in Week 2, in large part due to CJ Henderson missing the second half with a groin injury. Campbell played 37% of the Jaguars' defensive snaps in Week 1, so his work rate increased twofold.

The Jaguars' depth chart at edge defender seems to have K'Lavon Chaisson closer to the bottom than the top, with Chaisson playing fewer snaps than both Dawuane Smoot and Jihad Ward. Chaisson played a similar number of snaps in Week 1, so it seems his role is that of a player who plays between 45%-50% of the snaps.



Andre Cisco was an afterthought for the Jaguars' defense. Andrew Wingard recorded a sack and a tackle for loss, but also missed two tackles and didn't provide much range from free safety. Even so, it appears the Jaguars are moving full steam ahead with Wingard as their starter.

Shaquill Quarterman continues to see meaningful snaps, rotating onto the field in Damien Wilson's place. Quarterman only played 9% of the snaps the week before, so his 29% on Sunday is by far the most he has been on the field during his young career thus far.