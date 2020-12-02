Jaguars Vs. Browns: Week 12 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) after their 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (65 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 64 (100%)

C Brandon Linder: 65 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 65 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 65 (100%)

QB Mike Glennon: 65 (100%)

RB James Robinson: 63 (97%)

WR Keelan Cole: 61 (94%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 59 (91%)

WR Collin Johnson: 52 (80%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 39 (60%)

LG Ben Bartch: 34 (52%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 31 (48%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 24 (37%)

TE Ben Ellefson: 13 (20%)

TE Eric Saubert: 9 (14%)

WR Trey Quinn: 3 (5%)

RB Devine Ozigbo: 2 (3%)

Four different tight ends played for the Jaguars this game, with Tyler Eifert leading the way in snaps. Ben Ellefson has continued to get consistently above 10 snaps a game in recent weeks.

Collin Johnson's season-high in snaps before Week 12? The 23 snaps he played in Week 5. But on Sunday, Johnson got his chance to carve out a huge role in the offense due to injuries to DJ Chark and Chris Conley. He responded by having the best game of his career, catching four passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

In the same game that James Robinson set a career-high in touches, he also set a career-high in snaps played and percentage of offensive snaps. Robinson was only off the field for two plays, something the Jaguars saw Leonard Fournette do last year when he was getting a high volume of carriers.

Tyler Shatley got the start at left guard in place of an injured Andrew Norwell.

Defense (67 snaps)

FS Andrew Wingard: 67 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 67 (100%)

LB Joe Schobert: 67 (100%)

CB Tre Herndon: 65 (97%)

CB Luq Barcoo: 65 (97%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 50 (75%)

FS Jarrod Wilson: 44 (66%)

DT Doug Costin: 43 (64%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 38 (57%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 36 (54%)

LB Kamalei Correa: 31 (46%)

DE Aaron Lynch: 29 (43%)

CB Josiah Scott: 24 (36%)

NT Daniel Ekuale: 23 (34%)

DT Taven Bryan: 23 (34%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 22 (33%)

FS Brandon Rusnak: 21 (31%)

LB Joe Giles-Harris: 16 (24%)

FS Doug Middleton: 5 (7%)