Jaguars vs. Chargers: Riley Patterson Misses Tuesday's Practice

The Jaguars had three of their top four specialists (Riley Patterson, Jamal Agnew and Ross Matiscik) out for the first practice of the playoffs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off playoff week on Tuesday, holding their first practice ahead of Saturday night's AFC Wild Card matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the practice comes the first injury report of the postseason. Unlike the last few weeks, the Jaguars' injury report is relatively slim, though there are a few key players listed.

The only two players to not practice on Tuesday were kicker Riley Patterson (knee) and long-snapper Ross Matiscik (back), though each player was able to start and finish last Saturday's 20-16 win over the Tenessee Titans.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars listed quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), guard Brandon Scherff (ankle/abdomen) and wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder) as limited.

Luckily for the Jaguars, none of their injured players will be operating on a short week since the Jaguars played last Saturday, giving them a normal week in-between games.

"Just kept the schedule the same, didn’t change up. I’m not a big believer in changing just because we have a big game or now a postseason game," head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "Just keep everything the same, but advise them, in these moments, you don’t want your emotions to control you. You’ve got to control the emotion, and that’s what they did.”

“I just told them to get off their feet, to rest, take a nap, maybe watch some more tape. Whatever they can do. I didn’t want them running around town or spending a lot of time at home with family and friends. Sometimes that can pull you away and drain you a little bit mentally as well. Just if they could get away and take some time for themselves, and then get over here and get ready to play. It’s a long day. We got together. We did some meetings and things like that on game day. For the most part, guys did a nice job of just handling their particular business.”