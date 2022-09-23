Jaguars vs. Chargers: Shaquill Griffin, Justin Herbert Listed Questionable

The Jacksonville Jaguars had their incredible streak of empty injury reports going for nearly two whole weeks, but a late addition of cornerback Shaquill Griffin to Friday's injury report.

Griffin, who was listed as limited on Friday with a hip injury, is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. He is the second Jaguars to be on the game status report in 2022 following defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi being listed as questionable in Week 1.

Pederson has credited the Jaguars' training staff in past press conferences for the work they have done to help keep the roster healthy. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 24-0 in Week 2 in large part because the Jaguars had their entire active roster at their disposal, while the Colts had several key injuries on offense and defense.

"They’re (the players) bought in. We’ve kind of gotten past that with this team," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"Great energy, great focus, really, good practices, and that’s what you’ve got to have. We’re still early in the year, but right now, guys are doing things extremely well. They’re taking from the classroom to the practice field and executing the game plan on the field.”

If Griffin doesn't play on Sunday, the expectation should be for slot cornerback Darious Williams to start in his place and for Tre Herndon to start in the slot. This isn't a scenario the Jaguars experienced often in camp, but it is how the defense was set up during Tyson Campbell's missed snap against the Colts.

As for the Chargers, they have the most important injury designation of the week with quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert is listed as questionable with a rib injury, an injury Brandon Staley has continued to call day-to-day. Herbert has been limited in practice this week, with Chargers media reporting that backup quarterback Chase Daniel got all of the first-team reps in Friday's practice.

"Justin is day to day. he'll be out there at practice today. And, again, we're just taking it day by day, kind of period by period and we're gonna see how it goes as the week unfolds," Staley told Jacksonville media on Thursday.

Pederson, who spent years in the NFL as a quarterback, took a question on Herbert's rib injury on Wednesday and how it could impact a passer.

"It’s not fun. It’s not comfortable," Pederson said.

"You’re dealing with body movements all the time. I remember when I did mine, sitting down, sneezing, laughing, coughing, all that kind of stuff can agitate and irritate the area, but it just takes time to heal. I think it (if it is slow to heal) depends on the person, the treatment, the rehab. For me, it was just a few days, and you’re back out there throwing and moving, but you know it’s there.”

The Chargers will also likely miss key starters on offense and defense, with cornerback JC Jackson and center Corey Linsley each listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, wide receiver Keenan Allen, tight end Donald Parham and offensive lineman Trey Pipkins are all questionable.