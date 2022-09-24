Jaguars vs. Chargers: What Do Shifting Odds Mean About Justin Herbert's Chances?

All week long, the talk for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been about when they will face Justin Herbert.

Now, the question is if the Jaguars will see the young gunslinger at all during Sunday's Week 3 trip to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert, who was listed as questionable with a rib injury, has long been expected by the Jaguars coaches to play on Sunday despite clearing playing through pain against the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday night. But on Friday afternoon as Herbert watched backup quarterback Chase Daniel take all first-team reps in front of the media, odds shifted in the Jaguars' road tilt.

The Jaguars entered Friday morning as 7.5-point underdogs according to SI's sportsbook, but the line moved to just 3.5 on Friday afternoon after briefly being taken off the board. That is a shift in four points that puts the game at more or less a toss-up that awards points to the Chargers as the home team.

Herbert told Los Angeles media on Friday afternoon that he feels good but will ultimately be a game-time decision. But such a shift in points would seem premature if it seemed like Herbert was likely to play. Moving four whole points is significant, and it is unlikely the doubtful designations on cornerback JC Jackson and center Corey Linsley are enough to move the lines that much.

Instead, it appears the more likely scenario is the Chargers weighing the risk of Herbert playing through a tough injury in a Week 3 game. Considering the Chargers also have wide receiver Keenan Allen and right tackle Trey Pipkins both listed as questionable with injuries, it appears oddsmakers see a very real chance Herbert doesn't play.

“I don’t think so. We’ve got to focus on our job and focus on the details of the defense and each week try to get hits on the quarterback," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said when asked if Herbert's injury status played a role in game-planning.

"You always prepare for any situation. In coaching, that’s what you do," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said on Thursday.

"You go back, you watch film. Just talking about it, he finished the game last week. They had ten days so we’re expecting Herbert to play.”

Herbert is fifth in yards, tied for second in passing touchdowns, seventh in yards per attempt, and fifth in completion percentage. If he can't play, the Jaguars will play veteran quarterback Chase Daniel, who Pederson coached from 2013-2016 (three years in Kansas City, one year in Philadelphia).

"Anytime you’re an NFL quarterback with the weapons that they have, you’re going to have a chance to be successful. He’s made all the throws in his career; he’s seen all the reads," Caldwell said about Daniel.

"If he has to play, I’m more than sure he’s capable of being able to go out there and be successful for them. We just have to understand that and have our game plan to go out there, execute, and stop it.”

So while the Jaguars may have spent the week expecting to see Herbert, the wild shift in odds and even in tone on Friday seems to have thrown that into question.