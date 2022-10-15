Jaguars vs. Colts: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) have a game in Week 6 that can make or break their 2022 season.

After a tough 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, the Jaguars have a chance to climb back in the AFC South standings in Week 6 vs. the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1), who haven't won an AFC South game yet this year after three tries.

The Jaguars can either overcome their struggles and turnovers of the last two weeks and get back to playing efficient offensive football, or they could see their season become a would've, could've, should've-type season.

“No, I don’t think it’s a small sample. I think this is the time of the season where we kind of figure out who we are and who we want to be, that identity," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"I think now, the month of October is that time for all the teams, really, coming out of preseason, kind of finding their way for the first month. Even for us, just understanding some of our younger players, some of the draft picks, how they’re fitting in offensively and defensively. I think there’s enough of a sample size here to really start to figure out all of that.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Colts in a key AFC South battle, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Colts -2.5

Moneyline: +110 Jaguars, -133 Colts

Over/Under: 41.5 (-110)

Despite beating the Colts 24-0 in Week 2, the Jaguars will enter this week as the slight road underdogs. The Jaguars have been outscored 42-27 the last two weeks and have dropped games to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Texans. In that span, the Jaguars have seen the offense score just two touchdowns, while second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence has turned the ball over seven times.

"The last two weeks we haven’t played to the standard we’ve set for ourselves as an offense. That’s Trevor as well as a lot of other people, coaches included," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Thursday.

"We are included in that. We have not met that standard that we’ve set for ourselves and that’s why we’ve come up short as an offense in the last two weeks. We all take responsibility for that. There’s throws, there’s decisions Trevor wants back, just like there’s decisions a lot of guys want back. Play calls we want back, play designs we want back, suggestions, all that type of stuff. We’re all in this thing together.”