Jaguars vs. Colts: How to Watch, Week 17 Odds, and More

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) look to end their poor 2019 season on a high note on Sunday as they host the Indianapolis Colts (7-8) at TIAA Bank Field. Neither team is heading to the playoffs, but they are now playing for pride and even jobs.

Kickoff: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4:25 p.m. (Eastern time).

Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

TV channel: CBS. Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will be the broadcasters.

Radio: 92.5FM/1010AM WJXL-FM in Jacksonville.

Odds: The Colts are 3.5 road favorites over the Jaguars. This isn't surprising in really any sense considering not only how much the Colts dominated the Jaguars in Week 11, but how much the Jaguars have continued to struggle since then. Jacksonville has scored three points or less in the first half of every game since Week 11 and are 1-6 in their last seven games. Jacksonville is simply a bad football team who is going through a tough period in terms of injuries and lack of execution. There is no real reason for the Colts to not be the favorites, even with the game being played in Jacksonville.

The over/under is set at 43. The under feels like a safer bet here considering just how bad the Jaguars offense has been as of late. They haven't scored more than 20 points since Week 12 and have only hit the 20 point mark once. As for the Colts, their offense has been almost as stagnant and lackluster as Jacksonville's in recent weeks. Don't expect a lot of points.

