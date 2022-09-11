Jaguars vs. Commanders: 5 Matchups to Watch

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just hours away from kicking off the 2022 season against the Washington Commanders. Soon, we will know just how far the Jaguars have come so far under new head coach Doug Pederson, and just how much further they need to go.

The simple rule for every NFL game of course is to win individual matchups. The 2021 Jaguars failed in those isolated situations far too often, leading to their 3-14 record and bottom-ranked offense and defense.

But how do the Jaguars stand in terms of these matchups this year, specifically in Week 1? Which matchups are going to make or break the Jaguars and their hopes to start 1-0? We examine below.

C Luke Fortner vs. DL Daron Payne

What an opening test for rookie center Luke Fortner. The Jaguars have placed a lot of confidence and faith in Fortner, slotting him into the starting center role from the first day of training camp. Fortner impressed in the preseason, but this week is a completely different beast. Now, he will draw one of the best nose tackles in all of football in Commanders' Daron Payne, a former first-round pick who has impressed enough in Washington to earn a fifth-year option in 2022.

Payne plays with an unbelievable sense of power, which is a bit of a contrast to how Fortner's game is designed. Fortner will need to ensure he doesn't let himself get overpowered in the running game or in pass-protection, or it could be tough sledding for the Jaguars, especially on the ground. With today's game expected to be a potential rain game, it will be key for the Jaguars to succeed on the ground; to do that, they will need Fortner to hold up in his NFL debut.

WR Christian Kirk vs. CB Benjamin St-Juste

Christian Kirk was one of the most effective slot receivers in all of football last season and he draws a solid matchup in his first game as a Jaguar. The second-year cornerback appeared in nine games and deflected three passes as a rookie, but the former third-round pick will be adjusting to a slot role this year. He is set to be Washington's primary nickel defender, which means he will see Kirk more often than not.

That is a matchup the Jaguars should expect Kirk to win, especially after the massive deal the Jaguars signed him to this offseason. Kirk will see some snaps outside, but most of his damage will come from the slot. With a young and relatively inexperienced cornerback across from him, he should be able to win more often than not and provide Trevor Lawrence with a reliable target. If he can't, there are some issues.

RB Travis Etienne vs. LB Jamin Davis

The Jaguars made it clear this week that they plan to utilize both Travis Etienne and James Robinson out of the backfield, though obviously in different fashions. The Jaguars have a pair of running backs in Etienne and Robinson who are essentially polar opposites in terms of their skill-sets, with Etienne the more explosive and versatile weapon from an alignment standpoint.

With this in mind, Etienne is the running back who could figure to do the most damage through the air since he has a skill set that can take advantage of slow-footed linebackers. Former first-round pick Jamin Davis had an up and down rookie season but is a powerful downhill tackler and enforcer. Luckily for the Jaguars and Etienne, he is suspect in pass coverage, especially when isolated with running backs such as Etienne. If the Jaguars can get Etienne into enough one-on-ones through the air against Davis, he should find success.

CB Tyson Campbell vs. WR Terry McLaurin

There is a reason Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell called Terry McLaurin a five-star receiver this week. McLaurin can truly do it all, and from any alignment. He has speed, hands, routes, physicality, and can win deep and short. He can do it all from the wide receiver position, no matter who is throwing the ball. As such, shutting him down -- or at least limiting the damage he does -- is one of the most important things the Jaguars will try to do on Sunday.

To do so, the Jaguars will need a big performance from second-year cornerback Tyson Campbell. Campbell had some solid games against good receivers last season, but McLaurin is the best receiver he will have faced since Ja'Marr Chase in Week 4 last season. Campbell has improved by leaps and bounds since then, but he will need to prove that on Sunday.

OLB Josh Allen vs. OT Sam Cosmi

Sam Cosmi had a solid rookie season for Washington, making him an offensive tackle who is far from a slouch. The former second-round pick looked like a natural at right tackle and would be a tough draw for most pass-rushers, including Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen. Allen will have most his rushes against Cosmi as No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker lines up against Washington's left tackle, creating a key matchup for Sunday afternoon.

Allen had a terrific camp and preseason, suggesting he could be on the brink of the breakout season the Jaguars have been looking for from him since his Pro Bowl year as a rookie. If the Jaguars are going to put pressure on Carson Wentz and force him into mistakes, it will take Allen stepping up and proving to be a handful on the edge against Cosmi.