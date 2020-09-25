Jaguars Vs. Dolphins: Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 31-13 home loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (66 snaps)

LG Andrew Norwell: 66 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 66 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 66 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 66 (100%)

QB Gardner Minshew: 66 (100%)

WR Chris Conley: 53 (80%)

WR Keelan Cole: 50 (76%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 45 (68%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 40 (61%)

LT Cam Robinson: 39 (59%)

RB Chris Thompson: 30 (45%)

RB James Robinson: 30 (45%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 27 (41%)

LT Will Richardson: 27 (41%)

WR Collin Johnson: 20 (30%)

WR Dede Westbrook: 16 (24%)

TE Tyler Davis: 12 (18%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 5 (8%)

FB Bruce Miller: 2 (3%)

With DJ Chark out with a chest/back injury, we saw how the Jaguars would opt to deploy their receiving group without him. This led to 20 snaps for Collin Johnson, 16 snaps for Dede Westbrook in his first game of the season and 53 snaps for Chris Conley, who led all receivers in snaps despite entering the game with the fourth-most this season. The Jaguars obviously struggled in the passing game without Chark, but it is interesting that the Jaguars' strategy without him was to attempt to feature Conley.

James Robinson accounted for more yards than any other Jaguars skill player on Thursday night, so there is no real reason why he should be splitting reps with Chris Thompson. Thompson was brought in to serve as Jacksonville's third-down back when Leonard Fournette was still in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars no longer have a reason to take their lead back off of the field. Robinson needs to be playing as much as possible, no matter the game script or scenario.

Tyler Davis made his NFL debut by playing 12 snaps. He did not record a catch and was never targeted by Minshew, so he served mostly as a blocker.

Will Richardson saw his first regular season snaps after Cam Robinson was strangely ejected in the third quarter for making contact with an official. Richardson would play the team's final four possessions at left tackle in Robinson's place.

Defense (61 snaps)

SS Josh Jones: 61 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 61 (100%)

LB Joe Schobert: 61 (100%)

CB Tre Herndon: 59 (97%)

CB CJ Henderson: 59 (97%)

DE Josh Allen: 45 (74%)

DE Cassius Marsh: 38 (62%)

NT Abry Jones: 36 (59%)

DE Adam Gotsis: 34 (56%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 34 (56%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 32 (52%)

FS Brandon Watson: 30 (49%)

DT Taven Bryan: 30 (49%)

CB D.J. Hayden: 27 (44%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 24 (39%)

DT Timmy Jernigan: 20 (33%)

DE Dawuane Smoot: 13 (21%)

LB Leon Jacobs: 6 (10%)

SS Daniel Thomas: 1 (2%)