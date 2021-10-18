Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Week 6 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (66 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: (66, 100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: (66, 100%)

C Tyler Shatley: (66, 100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: (66, 100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: (66, 100%)

WR Marvin Jones: (57, 86%)

RB James Robinson: (56, 85%)

WR Laviska Shenault: (52, 79%)

OG Will Richardson: (42, 64%)

TE Dan Arnold: (41, 62%)

WR Jamal Agnew: (39, 59%)

TE Chris Manhertz: (30, 45%)

OG Ben Bartch: (24, 36%)

TE Luke Farrell: (17, 26%)

WR Tavon Austin: (17, 26%)

RB Carlos Hyde: (9, 14%)

WR Laquon Treadwell: (7, 11%)

TE Jacob Hollister: (5, 8%)

OT Walker Little: (1, 2%)

The Jaguars once again had to do some reshuffling along the offensive line, this time due to Ben Bartch's first-half concussion. Bartch was already the team's backup guard, leaving third-string guard and long-term backup lineman Will Richardson to step into his place and play over half the game. Richardson was on the field for most of the Jaguars' scoring drives on the day, filling in for Bartch and an injured A.J. Cann, all while backup center Tyler Shatley was at center in place of an injured Brandon Linder.

James Robinson dominated the Jaguars' work from the backfield. A week after the Jaguars' staff was largely criticized for taking Robinson out of the game in key situations in the red-zone in the second half, the Jaguars kept Robinson on the field for almost the entirety of Sunday's game. And when Hyde was on the field, he wasn't getting the ball. Robinson got 17 carries and four targets in the passing game, while Hyde got zero carries and one target.

The Jaguars didn't let Tavon Austin play as much of a role as the week before. Instead, the Jaguars leaned on Jamal Agnew as their full-time slot receiver, with Agnew seeing six targets, the third-most on the offense and behind only Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones. Austin, by comparison, was only targeted once -- the same amount of times as Laquon Treadwell. At this point, Dan Arnold can be considered the Jaguars' No. 4 wide receiver, even if he is a "tight end" by name.

Defense (70 snaps)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: (70, 100%)

FS Andrew Wingard: (70, 100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: (70, 100%)

CB Nevin Lawson: (70, 100%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: (62, 89%)

CB Tre Herndon: (58, 83%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: (54, 77%)

LB Damien Wilson: (51, 73%)

DL Malcom Brown: (40, 57%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: (38, 54%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: (33, 47%)

DL Adam Gotsis: (29, 41%)

LB Dakota Allen: (28, 40%)

SS Rudy Ford: (25, 36%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: (21, 30%)

LB Shaquille Quarterman: (17, 24%)

LB Chapelle Russell: (16, 23%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: (13, 19%)

DE/OLB Lerentree McCray: (3, 4%)

FS Andre Cisco: (2, 3%)

After barely playing in his first few games with the Jaguars, Nevin Lawson was completely leaned upon by the Jaguars in London. Lawson not only started across from Shaquill Griffin in place of Chris Claybrooks, but he played every single defensive snap -- eventually recording the first interception of his NFL career, the second turnover the Jaguars have forced this year.

The Jaguars experimented a good bit with their linebacker group due to Myles Jack's injury. Dakota Allen got the start at inside linebacker next to Damien Wilson, but Shaquille Quarterman and Chapelle Russell also played several series with the starting defense, with Quarterman in the game for much of the final quarter.

A week after K'Lavon Chaisson had the best performance of his career against the Titans, the former first-round pick played sparringly against the Dolphins, acting as the team's No. 4 edge rusher. This is likely in part due to the massive success of Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot (six pressures recorded by each, per PFF). Chaisson did contribute, though, recording three pressures in only 12 pass-rushing snaps, per PFF.

DaVon Hamilton saw one of his smallest snap counts of the season, though this is likely in large part due to the Dolphins spreading the field and only rushing 17 times on non-scrambles. Hamilton is one of the Jaguars' best defenders, but they clearly see him as mostly a run-stuffing defender who won't play many passing downs.