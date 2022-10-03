Jaguars vs. Eagles: Week 4 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 29-21 loss to the Eagles on the road on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (47 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 47 (100%)

LG Ben Bartch: 47 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 47 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 47 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 47 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 47 (100%)

WR Christian Kirk: 44 (94%)

WR Marvin Jones: 43 (91%)

TE Evan Engram: 35 (74%)

WR Tim Jones: 26 (55%)

RB Travis Etienne: 24 (51%)

RB James Robinson: 22 (47%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 18 (38%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 14 (30%)

TE Dan Arnold: 6 (13%)

RB JaMychal Hasty: 3 (6%)

The Jaguars turned to a committee of sorts to replace Zay Jones, but it was actually Jamal Agnew who did more to replace him. While Tim Jones played eight more snaps than Agnew, he ran just 10 routes compared to Agnew running 15 routes on 18 snaps.

Agnew turned his 15 routes into major production. He saw six targets and hauled in four for 50 yards and two touchdowns. When he was on the field, he was more often than not playing a role in the offense.

James Robinson and Travis Etienne slightly switched roles this week in terms of play-time. Robinson and Etienne each saw eight carries, but Etienne edged him out in terms of snaps for the first time this season.

Trevor Lawrence's issues on Sunday led to a wasted day for Marvin Jones. Despite playing 91% of the snaps and tying Kirk for most routes ran with 26, he saw just one target all game.

Dan Arnold and JaMychal Hasty played sparrlingly, but each was utilized when given a shot. The two combined for three catches for 48 yards on their combined nine snaps, which saw them run just five routes.

Defense (82 snaps)

FS Andre Cisco: 82 (100%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 82 (100%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 82 (100%)

LB Foye Oluokun: 82 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 82 (100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 82 (100%)

OLB Josh Allen: 74 (90%)

OLB Travon Walker: 71 (87%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 66 (80%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 58 (71%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 50 (61%)

DB Darious Williams: 34 (41%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 24 (29%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 16 (20%)

DL Arden Key: 13 (16%)

LB Chad Muma: 2 (2%)

OLB De'Shaan Dixon: 2 (2%)

The Jaguars had serious issues along the defensive line when Foley Fatukasi went down with a quad injury in the first-half. The veteran defensive tackle is a huge part of the run defense but played just 20% of the snaps, leading to Roy Robertson-Harris playing roughly 30% more snaps than he did over the first three weeks. Adam Gotsis' previous game-high % was 31%, and the fact he played nearly 60 snaps on Sunday was a direct result of Fatukasi's injury.

Another player who played a season-high in snaps: Nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, who had not played more than 48% of the snaps in any other game this season. Sunday was the second-most snaps he has ever played in his career.