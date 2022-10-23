Jaguars vs. Giants: Adam Gotsis Joins Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew as Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five players inactive against the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Week 7.

The following players will not dress for the game:

WR Jamal Agnew

CB Shaquill Griffin

DL Adam Gotsis

RB Snoop Conner

S Tyree Gillespie

Agnew (knee) and Griffin (back) were each ruled out on Friday, leaving the Jaguars to turn to cornerback Tre Herndon to replace Grifin for the bout. The Jaguars will likely use starting wide receiver Christian Kirk as a punt return replacement for Jamal Agnew, while a replacement at kick returner could be either JaMycal Hasty or Chris Claybrooks, each of whom has returned kicks in practice. '

Gotsis has played heavy snaps for the Jaguars over the last three weeks as the team has been without starting defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi. Now, Fatukasi is set to make his return from a Week 4 quadriceps injury, pushing Gotsis out of the lineup against a run-heavy team. Corey Peters will take Gotsis' place as the No. 4 defensive lineman.

Fatukasi, wide receiver Marvin Jones, defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun were all listed as questionable but are all set to play vs. the 5-1 Giants.

"I think Corey has done a good job of filling in, but any time you have one of your main guys not there, the other guys step up," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said this week.

"If you were able to have both of them on the field at the same time, that might help out. There’s really no excuse for it, but we have to stop the run when it’s time to stop the run. We haven’t been doing that as consistently as we want to, so we go back to work.”

The Jaguars will kick-off against the Giants at 1 p.m.