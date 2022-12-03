Skip to main content

Jaguars vs. Lions: 1st Round WR Jameson Williams Activated

The Jaguars just may have to face one of the fastest receivers in all of football thia Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars just may have to face one of the fastest wideouts in all of football when they battle the Detroit Lions this weekend.

The Lions activated first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams off the Reserve/NFI list on Saturday, meaning Williams will be available to the Lions for Sunday if they opt for him to play. Williams, who the Lions traded up to select No. 12 overall in April, plays against the Jaguars then Jacksonville will have a third dangerous receiver to follow after Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark.

“If he plays, he’s obviously a talented player. He’s got speed. He’s long and athletic, so that’s a challenge obviously," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week. "Again, an opportunistic team, and they’re making plays and playing with confidence. They play with a lot of energy. You see it on tape. They fly around. It will be a great challenge for our football team.”

Williams was a backup as a true freshman with Ohio State in 2019, playing in 14 games and catching six passes for 112 yards (18.7 yards per catch) and one touchdown. He played in fewer games in 2020 and didn't see an increase in production, catching nine passes for 154 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

Williams then transferred to Alabama ahead of the 2021 season, a move that ended up paying off major dividends for Williams and the Crimson Tide offense. In his lone year with Alabama, Williams finished third in single-season receiving yards in school history with 79 catches for 1,571 yards (19.9 yards per catch) and 15 touchdowns. Williams also played a big role on special teams, returning 10 kicks for 352 yards (35.2 yards per return) and two touchdowns. 

The Jaguars and Lions will kick-off at 1 p.m. at Ford Field on Sunday.

