Jaguars vs. Lions: Andre Cisco Inactive

The Jacksonville Jaguars won't have one key defender against the Detroit Lions in Week 13.

Among the Jaguars' inactive for their clash against the Lions at Ford Field is starting safety Andre Cisco, who has started all 11 games for the Jaguars while playing 99% of the snaps and leading the team with three interceptions.

Cisco was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, being limited throughout the week. With Cisco on the sidelines, the Jaguars will likely start fourth-year safety Andrew Wingard next to Rayshawn Jenkins.

“He’s been through a lot with this team. He’s been here now for a while and hasn’t had the success that he probably had hoped for. He’s one of the guys that, he’s a core leader on this team," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week about Wingard, who forced a key fumble vs. the Baltimore Ravens last week.

"He wears his emotions on his sleeve, too, and it’s great to see. He’s very passionate about the organization, his players, his teammates. He had a heck of a game Sunday, came up with a big turnover in the red zone. He plays great on special teams. We ask him to do a lot. He just means a lot to the organization, to the team, to the locker room. Just a fine young man.”

Among the other inactive for the Jaguars are wide receiver Kendric Pryor, running back Darrell Henderson, cornerback Tre Herndon, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.

Herndon has appeared in 10 games and played 28% of the snaps for the Jaguars' defense this season, but he was a healthy scratch last week as the Jaguars looked at other backup options behind Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams.

“It was really just a way to give another guy an opportunity. We saw what Tre could do, and we’re happy, and we’re pleased with that, but we just wanted to see another guy that hasn’t had a chance to go out there and play," defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said.

"TC (CB Tevaughn Campbell) went out there did a good job for us, and Buster (CB Montaric Brown) has been doing a good job, so just continue to work guys in and give them opportunities and let guys step up and take off.”