Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited Again Thursday

The star running back has not practiced fully yet this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was limited for the second day in a row on Thursday, not taking a full part in practice just days before the Jaguars travel to Detroit. 

Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie.

Also limited for the Jaguars on Thursday were starting safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and starting wide receiver Zay Jones (chest).

"He certainly insists he’s playing, so we’ll see," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said about Etienne on Thursday. "We’re going to trust Fergie [Vice President of Player Health and Performance Jeff Ferguson] and the medical staff in that department. That’s kind of something we’ve gone through, it feels like a couple of times this season, where a guy is a day-to-day decision, and we continue to build the plan in hopes that the guy is there. 

"Obviously, the contingency of if that guy is not going to make it, and then we’ll go back and forth on a Friday evening or Saturday night of, ‘Okay, if he does make it, who goes where? What are we taking?’ There is a little bit more of a process in terms of who’s going to be on certain personnel for plays, but that’s something we’ve kind of done every single week with different people.”

Etienne missed all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury but had been completely injury-free this season up until this Sunday. But Etienne was not in any walking boot or with crutches in the locker room Sunday, telling Jaguar Report after the game that he will be fine by next Sunday.

Etienne went through stretches and warmups with the Jaguars at practice on Wednesday. During individual drills, Etienne ran off to the side with his helmet on.

On Thursday, Etienne once again dressed fully and went through team warmups, while also taking place in a drill with a few wide receivers during the media viewing portion of practice.

