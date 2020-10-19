Jaguars vs. Lions: Week 6 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (64 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 64 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 64 (100%)

C Brandon Linder: 64 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 64 (100%)

QB Gardner Minshew: 64 (100%)



WR DJ Chark: 57 (89%)

RG Ben Bartch: 55 (86%)

WR Keelan Cole: 48 (75%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 48 (75%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 47 (73%)

RB James Robinson: 44 (69%)

RB Chris Thompson: 20 (31%)

TE Tyler Davis: 16 (25%)

WR Collin Johnson: 15 (23%)

WR Chris Conley: 15 (23%)

RG A.J. Cann: 9 (14%)

FB Bruce Miller: 5 (8%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 5 (8%)

Ben Bartch made his NFL debut at right guard and played all but nine snaps due to a shoulder injury to starting guard A.J. Cann. Bartch had a few rookie moments in pass protection but he also flashed in a big way as a run blocker.

Tyler Eifert is another player who played only a handful of snaps due to an injury. He left with a neck injury after early in the second quarter, leading to rookie tight end Tyler Davis seeing a career-high 16 snaps.

Chris Conley played only 15 snaps despite the Jaguars throwing the ball 44 times. He played the same amount of snaps as Collin Johnson, who had otherwise been behind Conley in the receiver pecking order this year. Johnson was one week removed from a great game against Houston so perhaps the Jaguars wanted to see more from him.

James Robinson saw his snap percentage rise by over 10% this week, with Chris Thompson on the field considerably less than he was in Week 5. The Jaguars talked all week about playing James Robinson more, especially in the red zone, and they kept their word on Sunday.

Defense (77 snaps)

SS Josh Jones: 77 (100%)

LB Joe Schobert: 77 (100%)

CB CJ Henderson: 73 (95%)

CB Sidney Jones: 72 (94%)

DE Dawuane Smoot: 64 (83%)

LB Myles Jack: 58 (75%)

DT Taven Bryan: 58 (75%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 55 (71%)

FS Jarrod Wilson: 51 (66%)

CB Tre Herndon: 44 (57%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 41 (53%)

DE Adam Gotsis: 35 (45%)

LB Kamalei Correa: 33 (43%)

FS Brandon Watson: 29 (38%)

DT Doug Costin: 23 (30%)

DT Caraun Reid: 21 (27%)

DE Jabaal Sheard: 15 (19%)

LB Quincy Williams: 13 (17%)

LB Dakota Allen: 6 (8%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 1 (1%)