Jaguars vs. Lions: Week 6 Snap Count Analysis
John Shipley
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.
When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.
Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:
Offense (64 snaps)
LT Cam Robinson: 64 (100%)
LG Andrew Norwell: 64 (100%)
C Brandon Linder: 64 (100%)
RT Jawaan Taylor: 64 (100%)
QB Gardner Minshew: 64 (100%)
WR DJ Chark: 57 (89%)
RG Ben Bartch: 55 (86%)
WR Keelan Cole: 48 (75%)
TE James O'Shaughnessy: 48 (75%)
WR Laviska Shenault: 47 (73%)
RB James Robinson: 44 (69%)
RB Chris Thompson: 20 (31%)
TE Tyler Davis: 16 (25%)
WR Collin Johnson: 15 (23%)
WR Chris Conley: 15 (23%)
RG A.J. Cann: 9 (14%)
FB Bruce Miller: 5 (8%)
TE Tyler Eifert: 5 (8%)
- Ben Bartch made his NFL debut at right guard and played all but nine snaps due to a shoulder injury to starting guard A.J. Cann. Bartch had a few rookie moments in pass protection but he also flashed in a big way as a run blocker.
- Tyler Eifert is another player who played only a handful of snaps due to an injury. He left with a neck injury after early in the second quarter, leading to rookie tight end Tyler Davis seeing a career-high 16 snaps.
- Chris Conley played only 15 snaps despite the Jaguars throwing the ball 44 times. He played the same amount of snaps as Collin Johnson, who had otherwise been behind Conley in the receiver pecking order this year. Johnson was one week removed from a great game against Houston so perhaps the Jaguars wanted to see more from him.
- James Robinson saw his snap percentage rise by over 10% this week, with Chris Thompson on the field considerably less than he was in Week 5. The Jaguars talked all week about playing James Robinson more, especially in the red zone, and they kept their word on Sunday.
Defense (77 snaps)
SS Josh Jones: 77 (100%)
LB Joe Schobert: 77 (100%)
CB CJ Henderson: 73 (95%)
CB Sidney Jones: 72 (94%)
DE Dawuane Smoot: 64 (83%)
LB Myles Jack: 58 (75%)
DT Taven Bryan: 58 (75%)
DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 55 (71%)
FS Jarrod Wilson: 51 (66%)
CB Tre Herndon: 44 (57%)
NT DaVon Hamilton: 41 (53%)
DE Adam Gotsis: 35 (45%)
LB Kamalei Correa: 33 (43%)
FS Brandon Watson: 29 (38%)
DT Doug Costin: 23 (30%)
DT Caraun Reid: 21 (27%)
DE Jabaal Sheard: 15 (19%)
LB Quincy Williams: 13 (17%)
LB Dakota Allen: 6 (8%)
CB Chris Claybrooks: 1 (1%)
- For the first time since Week 3 of last season, Tre Herndon didn't start on the outside for the Jaguars. Sidney Jones was instead promoted to starting boundary corner across from CJ Henderson, leaving Herndon to play just the nickel reps in the slot. As a result, Jones played nearly every snap while Herndon's snaps were almost cut in half.
- The Jaguars played three different weak side linebackers on Sunday. Myles Jack left with an ankle injury toward the end of the game, leading to the Jaguars subbing in Dakota Allen. Allen played just six snaps, however, as Quincy Williams made his 2020 debut on defense by replacing him for the final 13 snaps of the game.
- Chris Claybrooks only got one snap on defense after playing 112 snaps over the previous two weeks combined. After a poor game vs. Houston, he has been sent down the depth chart.
- Jabaal Sheard played 15 snaps in his Jaguars debut and led the team with three pressures. He would have had a sack, too, had it not been for K'Lavon Chaisson being ruled offsides. He was used as only a third-down pass rusher but should see his snaps increase.
- Despite being traded for in the middle of the week, Kamalei Correa played a total of 33 snaps on Sunday. He started at strong side linebacker due to the release of Cassius Marsh. He made one great pass deflection in coverage in the end zone but otherwise had a quiet day.
- K'Lavon Chaisson played a career-high 55 snaps but recorded a total of just two pressures and zero tackles. 55 snaps and not finding yourself on the stat sheet isn't great.