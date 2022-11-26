Jaguars vs. Ravens: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) will have one of their toughest tests at home all season this Sunday, hosting former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can the Jaguars contain Lamar Jackson?

John Shipley: The Jaguars have struggled against mobile quarterbacks all year. Whether it be Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones, or Patrick Mahomes, this Jaguars' defense hasn't figured out how to limit quarterbacks on the ground. None of these players are the runners Lamar Jackson is, either, so I have my doubts.

Brett Hawn: Week 11 against the Panthers was a particularly poor showing for Jackson and the Ravens offense. Jackson recorded 209 passing yards and an interception and 11 rushes for 31 yards and one touchdown. As a team the Ravens only recorded 3 points until the fourth quarter, in what ended up being a sloppy victory for the team. To mitigate Jackson’s effect, all eyes will be on the Jaguars secondary. If they are able to hold their own against the Ravens weapons it’ll give more leeway for defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell to dial up the pressure on the inside.

2) Can the Jaguars' offense find success on the ground against an elite Ravens front?

John Shipley: I don't think so, at least not consistent success. I do think the Jaguars have the ability to hit a long run at any point of a game thanks to Travis Etienne's game-breaking speed, but the Ravens are built to dominate in the trenches and I am not sure the Jaguars have the style of offense or offensive line to throw quite as many punches in the trenches.

Brett Hawn: The 2022 Ravens do not give up yards in the rushing game, with the third-fewest allowed in the league, and as a result teams put up the least amount of attempts per game against their defensive front. It is important to note that with them being ranked 16th in the league in red zone touchdowns allowed, there is a way for this Jaguars rushing attack to make an impact. It may not be pretty on the stat sheet but if the Jags are able to push their drives downfield, expect plenty of opportunities for Etienne and the Jags backfield to end them with points.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

John Shipley: On offense this week, I am going to go with Evan Engram. I think the Ravens have the pieces to stop the Jaguars' running game and the outside weapons to force Trevor Lawrence into potential mistakes. Do they have someone who can consistently create problems for Engram, though? I don't think so, and he could be the reliable option of the day.

On defense, I think it is Foyesade Oluokun. Whether it is helping the simplified defense find its way this week or easing rookie linebacker Chad Muma into the starting lineup against an elite quarterback, it will be up to Oluokun to raise the floor of the defense this week.

Brett Hawn: Offensively, Travis Etienne is a key piece to keep an eye on. The Ravens loaded defensive unit will make life tough on the receivers downfield and for early-down rushing attempts. To truly maximize offensive output, all eyes will be on Etienne’s ability to be a security blanket for Trevor Lawrence on passing downs.

Defensively, the Jaguars secondary is the most important factor to have a chance at pulling off a major upset. Stopping Mark Andrews in the middle of the field and speed threats such as Devin Duvernay will be no easy task, but if they are able to limit their impact it’ll allow defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell to utilize more blitz looks to put pressure on Lamar Jackson.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: How will Chad Muma play in the place of Devin Lloyd?

Perhaps the biggest storyline surrounding the Jaguars right now is the case of rookie linebackers Chad Muma and Devin Lloyd. The Jaguars traded up to select Lloyd at No. 27 overall but his struggles to adjust to the NFL led to the Jaguars finally cutting down on his snaps in Week 10, leading to more reps for Chad Muma. Ever since then, the Jaguars have talked like it is Muma's job moving forward. Can he already replace the first-rounder?

Brett Hawn: How will the Jaguars respond after the bye week?

The bye week came at a perfect time for this young Jaguars team. At 3-7 and only one win since starting 2-1 on the season, they were in need of a break to recharge the batteries. With that week of rest, it is up to the Jaguars to utilize that extra energy to build momentum in the final stretch of the regular season. The Ravens certainly won’t be an easy team to conquer but if we learned one thing from Doug Pederson-led teams, they fight like hell until the very end.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: Ravens 27, Jaguars 13. I don't think the Jaguars are built on offense or defense for this Ravens team right now.

Brett Hawn: I believe this game will be closer than many think but the Ravens' litany of star power and depth will prove to be too much for this young Jaguars team.

Ravens 24, Jaguars 17