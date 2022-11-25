Jaguars vs. Ravens: Jacksonville Has 0 Players on Injury Report, Ronnie Stanley Is Out

The Jaguars won't have any players listed as questionable or out entering Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won't be sitting any players out when the Baltimore Ravens travel to TIAA Bank Field this weekend.

According to this week's game status report, the Jaguars don't have a single player who is listed as questionable, doubtful or out during the Week 12 matchup against the Ravens.

Jacksonville, who is coming off a Week 11 bye, didn't have any players miss practice this week due to injuries, a shift from before the bye when they would have several players dinged up throughout the week.

"They came back energized, ready to go, eager," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"We’ve had a couple good days here of practice, and we’ll finish up the next couple days, but they came back ready to go.”

As for the Ravens, they listed the following players as questionable: wide receiver Devin Duvernay, running back Gus Edwards, safety Kyle Hamilton, tight end Isaiah Likely, and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Meanwhile, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley are listed as out. Stanley has started six games for the Ravens this season, allowing just three pressures and zero sacks in that span. Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh ruled Stanley out on Friday after having some optimism for him earlier in the week.

“It does, it does. We’ll still kind of work our way through the week. I’d put him in a day-to-day, gameday decision right now," Harbaugh said on Wednesday. "If that progresses later in the week, I’ll let you know. That’s up in the air right now.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed Wednesday's practice with a hip injury, will play on Sunday.

“He’s a great player. Listen, you’ve just got to go play and trust your instinct, trust your technique, trust how you’ve been coached during the week and try to corral the guy," Pederson said. "He’s a tremendous athlete, both with his legs and throwing the football. You’ve just got to go execute your game plan.”