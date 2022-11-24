Jaguars vs. Ravens: Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice on Thursday

After Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, the former MVP returned to practice on Thursday and is set to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

The Jaguars have struggled against mobile quarterbacks all season, giving up big games to Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes, making Jackson's status a major storyline to watch.

“It’s a little different (compared to other running quarterbacks they have faced this year). Some of the principles are the same, but you see some veer scheme offensively, there is some zone, read zone stuff, and there’s obviously just quarterback runs, designed quarterback runs," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week.

"I think Greg Roman (Offensive Coordinator) does a good job of designing plays for Lamar (QB Lamar Jackson). Again, it just comes down to all 11 on defense just locking in on that particular play, stay disciplined, trust their technique, trust the scheme and try to corral as best they can.”

Jackson missed Wednesday's practice with a hip injury but he was listed as a full participant on Thursday.

Jackson has completed 63.4% of his passes this season for 1,977 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, also adding on 666 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

“You just hope to slow him down, honestly. I’ve gone against him before, and he definitely can beat you both running and throwing," Pederson said about Jackson earlier this week.

"You’ve just got to be committed to the discipline of your job. It just comes down to that. You’ve got to win your matchups on defense, and you can’t let your eyes wander. You’ve got to be disciplined there, and like I said, hope to contain. He’s going to make his plays. He’s that good. When you get a chance to tackle him, you’ve got to make sure you wrap him up because he’s strong enough to get out of that, too.”

The Jaguars, meanwhile, have no players listed on the injury report this week and may also get pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson back off injured reserve after he has missed five games.