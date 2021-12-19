Jaguars vs. Texans: Carlos Hyde, 3 Rookies Inactive For Week 1 Rematch

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) and Houston Texans (2-11) will meet in a rematch of last-place teams to determine who the AFC's true biggest loser is during Week 14. After the Texans throttled the Jaguars 37-21, the Jaguars will have a chance to get a win back at home this Sunday.

But as the Jaguars attempt to put together a win in the first game without fired head coach Urban Meyer, the team will be down a few key players who have been tabbed inactive. The following players won't be available for the Jaguars today.

CB Nevin Lawson

RB Carlos Hyde

OL Will Richardson Jr.

TE Luke Farrell

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

DT Jay Tufele

Outside of Carlos Hyde, who is out with a concussion, every player on the inactive list is a healthy scratch. That involves three rookie draft picks, with fourth-rounders Jay Tufele and Jordan Smith and fifth-rounder Luke Farrell each being made inactive as the Jaguars and new interim head coach Darrell Bevell move forward.

Entering Sunday, the Jaguars have gotten this production out of their draft class. Outside of their first three picks (starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, starting cornerback Tyson Campbell, and injured running back Travis Etienne), the Jaguars have gotten little to nothing out of the group because they simply aren't on the field very often.

Walker Little (No. 45, one start, 69 snaps)

Andre Cisco (No. 65 overall, zero starts, 67 snaps)

Jay Tufele (No. 106, zero starts, 42 snaps)

Jordan Smith (No. 121 overall, zero starts, zero snaps)

Luke Farrell (No. 145 overall, zero starts, 187 snaps)

Jalen Camp (No. 209 overall, waived before Week 1 and signed with Houston).

“I think that’s communication just amongst us all as a staff to find out who’s ready to go, who’s playing well. But I don’t think we’re just going to wholesale make changes to put guys in the lineup at this point," Bevell said about the rookies on Friday.

"We’ll continue to look for those guys, like Walker Little is a guy that you’d like to get looks at. But we have starters for a reason and we’re going continue to kind of move with those guys and see really where it takes us. I don’t think we’re just going to implement a young guy just to see what he can do at this point.”