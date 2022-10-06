Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi (Quad) Misses Thursday's Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars had no changes to the injury report on Thursday, making it two missed practices in a row for veteran defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi due to a quadriceps injury he sustained in Week 4.

While Fatukasi was listed as a did not participate, the Jaguars once again listed wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle), outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle) and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (hamstring) as limited.



Fatukasi was riding the exercise bike to the side of the practice field during the open media portion of Thursday's practice.

"It’s a quad, and it’s day-to-day. He won’t do a lot today, just rest him today and see where he’s at tomorrow and Friday," Pederson said on Wednesday about Fatukasi, who left Week 4 after 16 snaps with the injury.

The Jaguars signed Fatukasi to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money. A former sixth-round selection out of UConn, Fatukasi has established himself as one of the league's top run-defending defensive tackles over the last few years, while also recording a career-high 16 pressures last season.

Fatukasi appeared in 45 career games for the Jets, starting 23 over the last two seasons. He has recorded 18 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

With Fatukasi not in the game on Sunday, the Jaguars were thin in terms of interior defensive linemen, having DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris and Adam Gotsis play season-high snaps.

“Yeah, there’s some things that we can get to without really identifying them right now," Pederson said on Wednesday. "There are ways of maneuvering and manipulating our roster in the week of preparation. As we get closer to game time, we’ll have everything ironed out.”

Some of the options on the Jaguars' practice squad who could be called up to the active roster during the week: Corey Peters, Israel Antwine and Nick Thurman.

“It would be a big loss, but we have guys that are ready and able to go behind him, so if he’s unable to play, the next man will be up, and we’ll go," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said on Thursday.