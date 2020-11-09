SI.com
Jaguars Vs. Texans: Week 9 Snap Count Analysis

John Shipley

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) after their 27-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (69 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 69 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 69 (100%)

C Brandon Linder: 69 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 69 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 69 (100%)

QB Jake Luton: 69 (100%)

WR DJ Chark: 59 (86)

RB James Robinson: 50 (72%) 

WR Chris Conley: 49 (71%)

WR Keelan Cole: 47 (68%) 

TE Tyler Eifert: 38 (55%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 33 (48%)

TE Ben Ellefson: 26 (38%)

RB Chris Thompson: 19 (28%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 10 (14%)

WR Collin Johnson: 9 (13%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 3 (4%) 

OT Will Richardson: 2 (3%)

  • Laviska Shenault played only 10 snaps during the loss due to a hamstring injury, leading to Chris Conley playing his highest snap count of the season. Conley took over Shenault's role while Cole stayed in the slot, leading to Conley playing the second-most snaps. 
  • It appears Ben Ellefson has taken over at the No. 3 tight end spot in place of sixth-round pick Tyler Davis. Davis didn't play a single offensive snap on Sunday, with Ellefson playing 38%, most of those coming in the red zone. 
  • Jacksonville didn't turn to rotating their receivers much with Shenault injured. Collin Johnson played just nine snaps, with the Jaguars mostly sticking with Chark, Conley and Cole and multi-tight end sets. 
  • Dare Ogunbowale was used by the Jaguars in an interesting fashion on Sunday. He played just 3 snaps, but all of those came as a fullback in I or Power formations, with him leading the way for James Robinson.

Defense (64 snaps)

CB CJ Henderson: 64 (100%)

CB Sidney Jones: 64 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 64 (100%)

SS Jarrod Wilson: 64 (100%)

LB Joe Schobert: 61 (95%)

DE Josh Allen: 57 (89%)

SS Josh Jones: 42 (66%)

DE Dawuane Smoot: 39 (61%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 36 (56%) 

LB Kamalei Correa: 33 (52%) 

CB Tre Herndon: 31 (48%)

DT Doug Costin: 29 (45%)

DE Adam Gotsis: 26 (41%)

DT Taven Bryan: 23 (36%)

SS Daniel Thomas: 22 (34%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 18 (28%) 

DT Daniel Ekuale: 16 (25%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 8 (12%)

FS Brandon Watson: 6 (9%)

LB Joe Giles-Harris: 1 (2%)

  • Sidney Jones played every snap in his return to the field. He has solidified himself as Jacksonville's outside cornerback across from CJ Henderson, and the case can and likely should be made that Jones has been the team's best cornerback this season.
  • Taven Bryan played a season-low in snaps on Sunday, with undrafted rookie free agent defensive tackle Doug Costin taking his place in the lineup. Costin left the game in the second half with an injury, so he likely would have played even more snaps than he already did. Costin has performed better than Bryan throughout the season, and it appears the Jaguars have finally given up on the Taven experiment.
  • Rookie defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson played just 18 snaps, tying a season-low. Jacksonville went with more of a heavy defensive line in an attempt to stop the run, leading to Chaisson playing almost no role in the loss. He did record a few pressures, but it was another quiet game for the first-round pick.
  • Josh Jones and Daniel Thomas rotated at strong safety, with Jones being taken off of the field following the first defensive drive of the game. It was the biggest role Thomas has seen on defense this season since Week 5, when Jones was ejected in the second half.
