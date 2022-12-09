The Jacksonville Jaguars got their quarterback back on the practice field on Friday. Now, the next step is to see if he will be available come Sunday for the Week 14 road trip vs. the Tennessee Titans.

“It just depends on how he feels today. He’s studied all week. He’s got a ton of mental reps out on the field," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Lawrence, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a sprained toe he sustained last week.

"He’s played, obviously, a lot of football already this year, so yeah, I think if he can get out there and move around and feel comfortable, he should be fine.”

Lawrence, who started the game 9-of-19 for 124 yards, dropped back to pass in the final seconds of a 23-6 half. He was sacked by Detriot Lions defender James Houston from the blindside, with Houston grabbing Lawrence's lower-half and twisting as he went to the ground.

Lawrence, who the broadcast showed walking to the locker room with trainers on his power, went down and screamed in pain as he was hit and Houston rolled off of him. Houston was not flagged for the low hit on Lawrence.

Lawrence ran onto the field shortly after the rest of the offense, warming up after the broadcast reported that head coach Doug Pederson said he still had a chance to play. Lawrence never missed a snap, leading the Jaguars on a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram.

Lawrence finished Sunday 17-of-31 (54.8%) for 179 yard and a touchdown. He was replaced by backup quarterback C.J. Beathard on the final drive of the game.

And while Lawrence's status has been the big story in Jacksonville this week, Pederson made it clear in a moment of genuine truth on Friday that, at the end of the day, the injury could have been much worse.

"We're talking about a toe here," Pederson said with a smile.

“It’s going to be his kind of peace of mind, quite honestly. Can he play through it? It’s going to be sore just like anybody’s injuries this time of year. He’s obviously a tough guy. He wants to play, wants to be out there. I think these next couple days I think, for him I think will probably ease any kind of tension that he might have going into the game.”

Lawrence, who spoke to the media on Wednesday in his originally scheduled slot, which is normally reserved for the starting quarterback, said earlier this week he expects to play.

"It happens," Pederson said when asked if quarterbacks are potentially more at risk to have their toes impacted. "It’s not often, but you can get a guard, maybe a center that steps back and could step on it. It’s obviously a possibility. Could happen.”