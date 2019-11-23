Jaguar
Jaguars vs. Titans: How to Watch, Week 12 Odds and More

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play their third consecutive game against an AFC South opponent this Sunday, as they look to clash with a longtime rival in the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville (4-6) is in do or die mode in terms of playoff hopes, and they will have to pull off a road victory vs. a surging Tennessee (5-5) team to keep their season alive after dropping each of their last two games.

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4:05 p.m. (Eastern time).

Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. 

TV channel: CBS. Broadcasters will be Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, and sideline reporter Evan Washburn.

Radio: 92.5FM/1010AM WJXL-FM in Jacksonville.

Odds: The Titans are 3-point favorites over the Jaguars. The over/under is set at 41.5 points

Jacksonville trounced Tennessee at home in Week 3 this season, but a lot has changed for each team since that Jaguars 20-7 victory. For instance, each team has a new starting quarterback. Ryan Tannehill has replaced Marcus Mariota in Tennessee and has led the Titans to a 3-1 record since stepping in. For Jacksonville, veteran quarterback Nick Foles now starts in place of rookie Gardner Minshew II, who the Titans failed to stop in Week 3. 

Under Tannehill, Tennesee has simply been a better team than Jacksonville has in recent weeks considering the Jaguars laid an egg against the Indianapolis Colts in Foles' first game back in the lineup since Week 1. Throw in the fact they are the home team, and it makes perfect sense they are favorites heading into Sunday. 

As for the over/under, the under feels like a safe bet considering how much the Jaguars offense has struggled as of late (16 points in last two games). Tennessee's defense is the strength of their squad, and they should be able to keep Jacksonville out of the end zone for the most part.

