Jaguars vs. Titans Injury Report: Brandon Linder Ruled Out

Key starters on both sides of the ball are dealing with lingering injuries. What will that mean for Sunday’s showdown with the Titans?

As Week 14 rapidly approaches, the injury bug is sweeping its way through the NFL, taking down key players with relative ease. The Jacksonville Jaguars are no exception to this, as they are dealing with a myriad of different injuries on both sides of the ball.

Starting center Brandon Linder has been ruled out after being forced to exit last week’s contest against the Rams with a back injury. Veteran Tyler Shatley will get the nod this week after filling in admirably in Linder’s place during the second half of the Rams game and for five games following Lidner's first injury this season.

Head Coach Urban Meyer emphasized the importance of having Shatley in these situations. “He is my MVP,” Meyer said. “First of all, he is a good player, second of all he works every week as if he is the starter. Back in 2017, I remember our owner was telling a story about when [Brandon] Linder went down and Shat jumped in there and didn’t miss a beat. I can’t imagine a more valuable player on our team, at that position.”

Running back James Robinson has been battling a heel and knee injury since Week 8 but practiced in full Friday after being held out of Thursday’s practice and limited during Wednesday’s session. Robinson played through the injuries last Sunday but only had eight carries for 24 yards and a fumble before being benched in favor of Carlos Hyde.

Having a healthy backfield is key for the Jaguars’ offense this week. Meyer acknowledged that an impactful run game is important to pulling off a victory. “It is essential to who we are and how we are built,” Meyer said. “We played our best when we have established a run. To establish the run is really the essence of football.”

Linebackers Josh Allen and Myles Jack, cornerback Tyson Campbell, and Defensive End Malcom Brown all practiced in full Friday after logging back to back DNP’s Wednesday and Thursday. Having all the key starters in the fold against the formidable Titans offense is important for keeping the game within reach.