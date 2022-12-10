Jaguars vs. Titans: Jacksonville Elevates Ty Sumers, Activates K'Lavon Chaisson

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting some special teams depth on their side ahead of this Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated linebacker Ty Summers to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game via standard elevation and activated outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson to the 53-man active roster from the reserve/injured-designated for return list, the team announced today.

Chaisson, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has missed most of the season after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in Week 5.

Chaisson appeared in 31 games and started 11 over his first two seasons, recording two sacks, six tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. His snaps decreased from 51% to 39% from his rookie year to 2021, though, and then he played just 31 defensive snaps for the Jaguars in four games this year, recording three tackles in the process.

Summers was elevated from the practice squad for the Week 4 game at Philadelphia and Week 6 at Indianapolis and this is Summers’ third and final elevation of the season.

Summers was originally drafted in the seventh round (226th overall) by Green Bay in the 2019 Draft. He has appeared in 47 career games with one start and posted 23 total tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. The San Antonio, Texas native played college football at TCU where he totaled 315 tackles (166 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and two interceptions in 50 career games.

The Jaguars' roster is at 53 with the addition of Chaisson and waiving of Darrell Henderson Jr., on Friday.