Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence, Chad Muma Miss Wednesday's Practice

Two young starters were held out during Wednesday's practice.

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have the laundry list of injuries the Tennessee Titans have, but that doesn't mean their injury report doesn't feature some big names.

Jacksonville's injury update for Wednesday showed starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) miss practice, while safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) were limited. 

Lawrence was not seen on the practice field during the media portion of practice, with the Jaguars instead being led on offense by backup quarterbacks C.J. Beathard and EJ Perry. 

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Lawrence would be day-to-day with what he called a toe sprain, an injury that occurred on the final play of the first half of last week's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions.

"Obviously mobility, just to see him move around," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday when asked what he needs to see from Lawrence for him to play vs. the Titans this weekend. 

"We’re this far down the road that he’ll get all the mental reps, he will study the tape, he’ll be prepared that way. Just the physical side of it, just moving around.”

“Yeah, that’s the plan. Like I said, all I can do is take it day by day, and if I can, I’ll be out there," Lawrence said Wednesday when asked if he would play in Week 14.

"I don’t know the last time I missed a practice. It’s kind of uncharted territory for me, but I think as long as I feel good enough to go out there and run and cut and do what I need to do to play and put us in a good situation, I would feel comfortable being out there. I’m going to get all the reps mentally throughout the week and do what I can as the week progresses.”

As for Muma, who has started the last two games in place of fellow rookie Devin Lloyd, his injury is considered day-to-day and chances are he will be questionable on Sunday. 

